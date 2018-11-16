Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Star Stories

Star Stories

Constellation Tales From Around the World

by

Illustrated by

Share the wonder of the stars with this delightful storybook collection featuring constellation myths from around the world.

For thousands of years people have looked up to the night sky and told stories about the stars. These epic tales tell of vengeful gods and goddesses, of monsters and heroes. Others try to make sense of the natural world, or unravel the mysterious forces of the universe. This stunning book brings together 23 of these legends from all over the world: from Ancient Greece to North America, Egypt, China, India, and the South Pacific. Written by award-winning author Anita Ganeri and with beautifully detailed artwork by illustrator Andy Wilx, this is a magical book to be treasured for generations to come.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables / African

On Sale: July 2nd 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780762495047

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews