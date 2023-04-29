Search
101 One-Dish Dinners
Hearty Recipes for the Dutch Oven, Skillet & Casserole Pan
Contributors
Excerpt
Dedicated
To my family, always
Contents
Introduction
1. Soups and Stews
Quick Black Bean Soup
Lentil Soup
Curried Red Lentil Soup
Potato-Leek Soup
Split Pea Soup
Tuscan White Bean Soup
Pasta e Fagiole
Minestrone alla Genovese
Barley Mushroom Soup
New England Seafood Chowder
Seafood Gumbo
Tom Yum Rice Noodle Bowl
Mediterranean Seafood Stew
Chinese Chicken Noodle Bowl
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Soup with Matzoh Balls
Chicken Barley Soup
Chicken Gumbo
Tomato Chicken Soup
Chicken & Dumplings
Chicken Tortellini Soup
Caldo Verde
Chicken Provençale
Italian Wedding Soup
Beef Stew
Mom's Best Bowl of Red
Vegetable Broth
Chicken Broth
Turkey Broth
2. Skillet Suppers
Louisiana Red Beans & Rice
Tex-Mex Black Bean Cornbread Supper
Barbecued Bean Cornbread Supper
Red Rice & Black Beans
Risotto Primavera
Saffron Risotto with Shrimp & Fennel
Skillet Choucroute Garni
Seafood Paella
Dominican Shrimp & Yellow Rice
Shrimp Pilau
Pad Thai
Louisiana-Style Shrimp & Rice
Cajun Macque Choux
Saffron Shrimp with Potatoes & Spinach
Lemony Bluefish with Potatoes & Zucchini
Spanish Fish & Potato Sauté
Arroz con Pollo
Curried Chicken & Broccoli Pilaf
Cock-a-Leekie Skillet Potpie
Chicken Paella
Chicken & Summer Vegetable Sauté
Lemony Chicken with Artichokes & Potatoes
Chicken & Spinach with White Beans
Turkey with Winter Vegetables
Jambalaya
Skillet Lasagna
Sausage & Kale with Garlic Roasted Potatoes
Sautéed Pork & Peppers with White Beans
Skillet Shepherd's Pie
Tamale Pie
Chili Mac
Stovetop Mac 'n' Cheese with Ham & Peas
Lamb & Barley with Winter Vegetables
Lamb Couscous
3. Oven-Baked Suppers
Baked Macaroni & Cheese with Vegetables
Mexican Lasagna
Vegetable Lasagna
Chicken Divan
King Ranch Chicken
Chicken & Rice
Herb-Roasted Chicken with Vegetables
Chicken Potpie
Chicken Tetrazzini
Oven-Baked Pot Roast with Vegetables
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Irish Stew
Braised Lamb Shanks with Vegetables
Pastitsio
Moussaka
Roast Pork with Sauerkraut
Ham & Potato Gratin
4. Salad Suppers
Southwestern Rice & Bean Salad
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Vietnamese Shrimp & Noodle Salad
Vietnamese Shrimp & Vegetable Salad
Shrimp Salad with Soy-Chili Vinaigrette
Tuscan Tuna Salad with White Beans
Shrimp & White Bean Salad
Mediterranean Tuna Vegetable Salad
Trout, Asparagus & New Potato Salad
Poached Salmon Salad with Cucumber Sauce
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing
Curried Rice & Chicken Salad
Chicken Pasta Salad
Turkey & Wild Rice Salad
Antipasto Pasta Salad
Thai Beef Noodle Salad
Thai Beef Salad
Chinese Pork & Noodle Salad
Taco Salad
German-Style Potato Salad with Sausage
Index
Savor the Flavors with More Books by Andrea Chesman
Copyright
Share Your Experience!
Introduction:
One Dish Does It All
We all know what "comfort food" means: honest, simple dishes made from scratch, using quality ingredients. It's cooking that is heavy in comfort, familiar, and dependable — no weird combinations, no challenging textures, no complicated procedures.
Your version of comfort food may be different from mine, though. When I was growing up, my mother started every single dish she cooked by sautéing an onion in vegetable oil. Her chicken soup with matzoh balls may have been as foreign to you as your mom's chicken and dumplings or tom yum soup would have been to me. Yet it is all instantly recognizable as comforting food, easily made at home.
America, it has been observed, is not really a melting pot. It's actually a huge potluck dinner, in which platters of roasted chicken beckon beside casseroles of pasta, mounds of tortillas, stew pots of gumbo, and skillets filled with pilafs of every imaginable color. And though all the delicious moussakas and curries and Chinese noodle dishes were once enjoyed only within specific immigrant enclaves, sometime within the past 50 years culinary borders between neighborhoods were breached, and home cooks started exploring the foods of other ethnic communities. Many of these dishes were one-pot meals: easy to make, easy to serve to families that scattered among meetings and work, school and Little League, music lessons and soccer games.
Early American One-Dish Dinners
Home cooks have always looked for easier ways to get a meal on the table. Early American cooking happened over the blistering heat of the wide-open kitchen fireplace, where an astonishing number of women met their untimely deaths when their long skirts and aprons caught fire. In those days, cooking was often done in a single pot that hung from a crane, slowly simmering, while women (who did most of the cooking then) went about doing a number of things: raising the children, tending the garden, cleaning the house, sewing the clothes, and attending to the livestock. There was much work to be done, and little time to be spent cooking.
From Dutch Ovens to Salad Bowls
From the Pilgrim hearth to the chuckwagon fire pit, much of what American cooks made was simmered or baked to perfection in a Dutch oven. The Dutch oven was developed in the early 18th century in England and Holland as a round-bottomed pot with flared sides that rested on three legs directly over live coals. It had a rimmed lid that was designed to hold more live coals and a handle for lifting or suspending the pot from a crane over the fire. When coals were placed on top of the lid, the heat surrounded the pot, and it was suitable for baking, as well as for cooking.
Dutch ovens were variously called "bake ovens," "bake kettles," and "camp ovens," as well as the more common "Dutch oven." Some historians believe that the name originated with German or Dutch peddlers who sold the cast-iron pots from their wagons. It is likely that the original cast-iron cookware was made in Holland and imported into England in the early 18th century, or it was manufactured in England and named after a Dutch casting technique that was patented in England in 1708.
Skillets, or frying pans, were also first made with legs, but like Dutch ovens, later became flat bottomed and lost the legs as the cookstove evolved. These were also made of cast iron and could go from stove to tabletop. The skillet was especially useful for frying everything from the morning's eggs to Sunday's fried chicken, as well as for baking cornbread and making roux for a gumbo.
Casseroles were once defined as a dish or pot in which food is baked and, often, served. The word, which may also refer to the food itself, is from the French and was first printed in English in 1708. Cooking in such dishes is rather ubiquitous. The idea of the casserole as a one-dish meal became popular in the United States around World War II, when all sorts of easy-to-prepare foods became popular. The 1943 edition of The Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer called Tuna, Noodle, and Mushroom Soup Casserole an "excellent emergency dish." Cookbooks of the '50s, '60s, and '70s were filled with all manner of canned condensed soup and noodle mixes.
Today, home cooks in search of simplicity are just as likely to reach for salad bowls when feeding their families as soup pots or casseroles. Ever since pasta salads replaced tuna-macaroni salads on salad bars, we have made hearty salads for dinner. Interestingly, many of these salads are based on hot-dish classics. It turns out that rice and beans with the addition of a citrus-based vinaigrette makes a terrific one-dish salad supper. Curried chicken can be served cold with a chutney-based salad dressing. Chinese noodle dishes make excellent pasta salads dressed with soy-based vinaigrettes.
This collection of recipes looks both to the past and the present. It presents one-dish meals suited to today's busy cooks. Some soups and stews involve long simmering on the back of the stove or in the oven, largely unattended. These are good for weekend meals. The skillet suppers are all quickly made from scratch, most of them in well under an hour. Likewise, the salad suppers can be whipped together quickly. It's all good home cooking, with an eye on the clock.
One-Dish Tip:
Caring for and Seasoning Cast Iron
To season new cast iron, or to reseason an older pan, wash the pan in soapy water. Dry thoroughly. Brush the inside of the pan with a flavorless cooking oil or lard. Then add enough fat to measure 1⁄4 inch deep in the pan. Heat the pan for 1 hour in a 300˚F oven. Cool, pour out any excess fat, and wipe the pan clean with a paper towel.
Some people wash their cast-iron cookware in soap and water, dry the pan, and reseason it by brushing on more oil, heating briefly, then wiping the pan clean. However, if you do not use soap and water and simply wash the pan after use with a clean cloth, you can avoid this step. Burned-on foods can be released by scouring with salt before the pan is wiped clean. Cast iron will absorb food odors and flavors, so after cooking a strongly flavored dish, like curry, you may want to wash with soap and water and then reseason.
Cooking Advice
Some 30 years ago, when my sister was married, she expected to give all her bridesmaids jewelry as thanks for services rendered, but I coveted a wedding gift she planned to return to the department store — a set of cast-iron skillets. She graciously presented me with the skillets, and I am happy to say both her marriage and my frying pans have endured.
Those skillets have accompanied me cross-country and back. They have been used to sauté shrimp in city apartments and fresh-caught trout over campfires. They were used to test almost every recipe in chapter 2 of this book, and I expect to pass them on to one of my kids when I'm no longer cooking for myself. Good cookware endures and inspires.
We don't have much extra time these days, so setting up a kitchen with the right cookware can make cooking go easily and smoothly. You don't need a lot of gadgets; you don't need a lot of different pots and pans. But do yourself a favor and buy the best that you can afford. If supper can be whipped together in minutes and cleaned up afterward so that you still have time for yourself or for playing with the kids, it will all be worth it.
Good Cutting Tools
The larger the cutting board, the easier the chopping goes. You won't have food falling off the cutting board, and you may even have the room to leave the prepped food on the board instead of storing it in a bowl, which is just one more dish to clean later.
Sharp knives are a must. A good heavy chef's knife, a paring knife, a serrated knife for slicing tomatoes and bread, and a swivel-bladed vegetable peeler will cover just about every situation you will encounter. A carving knife is a nice acquisition, but you could get by without it.
Quality Cookware
For soups and stews, you will need a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan or Dutch oven. The most versatile ones can go from stovetop to oven. Cast-iron is good. Even better is porcelain-clad cast-iron; it has the good heat distribution of cast-iron but won't react to high-acid foods, such as tomato sauce.
For skillets, I recommend cast-iron. Once properly seasoned, it is reasonably nonstick and virtually impossible to destroy. Don't buy cast-iron skillets with wooden handles, though; the handles tend to break and then the pan is worthless.
For the oven meals, a 9- by-13-inch glass baking dish will cover almost every recipe in this book. The few that won't fit into a 9- by-13-inch dish require a large roasting pan, but you'll need that for Thanksgiving anyhow, right?
And that leaves salad suppers, for which you will need a large bowl. Simple.
Stocking the Pantry
Even when you cook from scratch, certain convenience foods can provide shortcuts that make the cooking go faster. The three convenience foods I rely on are canned tomatoes, beans, and broth. Feel free to substitute home-grown or home-cooked ingredients. Use 2 cups of chopped fresh tomatoes for 15 ounces of canned diced tomatoes with juice. Use 2 cups cooked dried beans for 15 ounces of canned. But if you use the canned goods, don't feel you are sacrificing flavor. Canned tomatoes are better than out-of-season supermarket tomatoes. And there are several commercial broths that are comparable to homemade. Taste several brands before settling on one. Canned beans should be drained and rinsed before they are used.
Soups and Stews
Quick Black Bean Soup
Serves 6
Black bean soups and stews are especially common throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and the southern United States, particularly in Florida and in the Southwest. Using canned black beans makes it possible to whip up this soup at a moment's notice. The secret ingredient is chipotle chile, a smoked-dried jalapeño, which adds a whisper of smoke and just the right amount of heat. You could substitute 1 to 2 tablespoons minced canned chipotles en adobo. Just be sure to add the cup of water to thin the soup.
Ingredients
- 1 chipotle chile
- 1 cup boiling water
- 2 garlic cloves
- 3 cans (19 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green chile, seeded and diced (optional)
- 1–11⁄2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes with juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- 1. Combine the chipotle and boiling water in a blender. Let soak for 15 minutes.
- 2. Add the garlic and one-third of the beans to the blender. Process until puréed.
- 3. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large soup pot. Sauté the onion, bell pepper, fresh chile, if using, and 1 teaspoon cumin in the oil until the vegetables are limp, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, the remaining beans, and the puréed bean mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for 15 minutes to blend the flavors. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, and cumin, if desired.
- 4. Serve hot, garnishing each bowl with a little cilantro.
Lentil Soup
Serves 6 to 8
The most famous lentil soup of all time is the "mess of pottage" for which the biblical Esau sold his birthright. Lentils were probably one of the first food crops to be domesticated, dating back to the beginning of agriculture in the Fertile Crescent of the Middle East. We have been making lentil soup ever since.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive or canola oil
- 1 onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 celery stalks, coarsely chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, halved
- 2 cups dried green or brown lentils, rinsed
- 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth (see recipes) or water, plus more as needed
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes with juice
- 4 cups diced mixed fresh or frozen vegetables (such as green beans, carrots, corn, zucchini, and turnips)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- 1. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large soup pot. Sauté the onion, celery, carrots, and garlic in the oil until the onion is limp, about 3 minutes. Add the lentils, broth, and thyme. Bring to a boil, then skim off any foam that rises to the top. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the lentils are mushy, 45 to 60 minutes, depending on the variety and age of the lentils.
- 2. Let cool slightly, then purée in a blender. Return to the pot and thin with additional water, if desired. Add the tomatoes and mixed vegetables.
- 3. Simmer for about 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Season generously with salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley. Serve hot.
Curried Red Lentil Soup
Serves 6 to 8
The beautiful orange color of the red lentils fades to a mustard yellow-green as they cook, which is a pity. But as far as pottages go, the taste of this one is worthy of a birthright.
Ingredients
- 21⁄2 cups dried red lentils, rinsed
- 8 cups water
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 carrots, finely chopped
- 1 piece fresh ginger (1–2 inches long), peeled and sliced
- 1 tablespoon cumin seeds, toasted (see Note)
- 11⁄2 teaspoons garam masala or curry powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce, such as Frank's, or more to taste
- 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk
- 1⁄4 cup minced fresh cilantro
Instructions
- 1. Combine the lentils, water, onions, carrots, ginger, cumin, garam masala, turmeric, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large soup pot. Bring to a boil, then skim off any foam that rises to the top. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the lentils are very tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool slightly.
- 2. Process the soup in a blender until smooth; you will have to do this in batches.
- 3. Return the soup to a soup pot. Stir in the hot sauce and coconut milk. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings.
- 4. Just before serving, stir in the cilantro. Serve hot. Do not allow the soup to boil once the coconut milk has been added.
Note: To toast cumin seeds, place in a dry skillet over medium heat. Toast until fragrant, stirring occasionally, about 1 minute.
Potato-Leek Soup
Serves 4
Call it "potato-leek soup," and it is home-style comfort food. Call it "vichyssoise" and serve it cold, and it becomes an elegant soup first served at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in 1917 and named after the city of Vichy, where Chef Louis Diat, the creator of the recipe, grew up. Substitute scallions for the leeks, and call it "shallot porridge," as French-speaking Louisianans do.
Ingredients
- 5 cups chicken broth (see recipe)
- 21⁄2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or butter
- 4–6 leeks, trimmed and sliced
- 1 cup half-and-half
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- 1. Combine the broth and potatoes in a medium saucepan, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool slightly.
"Andrea Chesman and I share a passion for cast-iron and one-dish meals. Her recipes are simple, straightforward and perfect for busy families that want a well-balanced meal."
— Julie Kramis Hearne, author of The Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook and The Dutch Oven Cookbook
- On Sale
- Sep 20, 2016
- Page Count
- 192 pages
- Publisher
- Storey Publishing, LLC
- ISBN-13
- 9781612128429
