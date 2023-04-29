101 One-Dish Dinners

Dedicated

Contents

Introduction

1. Soups and Stews

Quick Black Bean Soup

Lentil Soup

Curried Red Lentil Soup

Potato-Leek Soup

Split Pea Soup

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Pasta e Fagiole

Minestrone alla Genovese

Barley Mushroom Soup

New England Seafood Chowder

Seafood Gumbo

Tom Yum Rice Noodle Bowl

Mediterranean Seafood Stew

Chinese Chicken Noodle Bowl

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Soup with Matzoh Balls

Chicken Barley Soup

Chicken Gumbo

Tomato Chicken Soup

Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken Tortellini Soup

Caldo Verde

Chicken Provençale

Italian Wedding Soup

Beef Stew

Mom's Best Bowl of Red

Vegetable Broth

Chicken Broth

Turkey Broth

2. Skillet Suppers

Louisiana Red Beans & Rice

Tex-Mex Black Bean Cornbread Supper

Barbecued Bean Cornbread Supper

Red Rice & Black Beans

Risotto Primavera

Saffron Risotto with Shrimp & Fennel

Skillet Choucroute Garni

Seafood Paella

Dominican Shrimp & Yellow Rice

Shrimp Pilau

Pad Thai

Louisiana-Style Shrimp & Rice

Cajun Macque Choux

Saffron Shrimp with Potatoes & Spinach

Lemony Bluefish with Potatoes & Zucchini

Spanish Fish & Potato Sauté

Arroz con Pollo

Curried Chicken & Broccoli Pilaf

Cock-a-Leekie Skillet Potpie

Chicken Paella

Chicken & Summer Vegetable Sauté

Lemony Chicken with Artichokes & Potatoes

Chicken & Spinach with White Beans

Turkey with Winter Vegetables

Jambalaya

Skillet Lasagna

Sausage & Kale with Garlic Roasted Potatoes

Sautéed Pork & Peppers with White Beans

Skillet Shepherd's Pie

Tamale Pie

Chili Mac

Stovetop Mac 'n' Cheese with Ham & Peas

Lamb & Barley with Winter Vegetables

Lamb Couscous

3. Oven-Baked Suppers

Baked Macaroni & Cheese with Vegetables

Mexican Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

Chicken Divan

King Ranch Chicken

Chicken & Rice

Herb-Roasted Chicken with Vegetables

Chicken Potpie

Chicken Tetrazzini

Oven-Baked Pot Roast with Vegetables

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Irish Stew

Braised Lamb Shanks with Vegetables

Pastitsio

Moussaka

Roast Pork with Sauerkraut

Ham & Potato Gratin

4. Salad Suppers

Southwestern Rice & Bean Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Vietnamese Shrimp & Noodle Salad

Vietnamese Shrimp & Vegetable Salad

Shrimp Salad with Soy-Chili Vinaigrette

Tuscan Tuna Salad with White Beans

Shrimp & White Bean Salad

Mediterranean Tuna Vegetable Salad

Trout, Asparagus & New Potato Salad

Poached Salmon Salad with Cucumber Sauce

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Noodle Salad with Peanut Dressing

Curried Rice & Chicken Salad

Chicken Pasta Salad

Turkey & Wild Rice Salad

Antipasto Pasta Salad

Thai Beef Noodle Salad

Thai Beef Salad

Chinese Pork & Noodle Salad

Taco Salad

German-Style Potato Salad with Sausage

Index

Introduction:

One Dish Does It All

We all know what "comfort food" means: honest, simple dishes made from scratch, using quality ingredients. It's cooking that is heavy in comfort, familiar, and dependable — no weird combinations, no challenging textures, no complicated procedures.

Your version of comfort food may be different from mine, though. When I was growing up, my mother started every single dish she cooked by sautéing an onion in vegetable oil. Her chicken soup with matzoh balls may have been as foreign to you as your mom's chicken and dumplings or tom yum soup would have been to me. Yet it is all instantly recognizable as comforting food, easily made at home.

America, it has been observed, is not really a melting pot. It's actually a huge potluck dinner, in which platters of roasted chicken beckon beside casseroles of pasta, mounds of tortillas, stew pots of gumbo, and skillets filled with pilafs of every imaginable color. And though all the delicious moussakas and curries and Chinese noodle dishes were once enjoyed only within specific immigrant enclaves, sometime within the past 50 years culinary borders between neighborhoods were breached, and home cooks started exploring the foods of other ethnic communities. Many of these dishes were one-pot meals: easy to make, easy to serve to families that scattered among meetings and work, school and Little League, music lessons and soccer games.

Early American One-Dish Dinners

Home cooks have always looked for easier ways to get a meal on the table. Early American cooking happened over the blistering heat of the wide-open kitchen fireplace, where an astonishing number of women met their untimely deaths when their long skirts and aprons caught fire. In those days, cooking was often done in a single pot that hung from a crane, slowly simmering, while women (who did most of the cooking then) went about doing a number of things: raising the children, tending the garden, cleaning the house, sewing the clothes, and attending to the livestock. There was much work to be done, and little time to be spent cooking.

From Dutch Ovens to Salad Bowls

From the Pilgrim hearth to the chuckwagon fire pit, much of what American cooks made was simmered or baked to perfection in a Dutch oven. The Dutch oven was developed in the early 18th century in England and Holland as a round-bottomed pot with flared sides that rested on three legs directly over live coals. It had a rimmed lid that was designed to hold more live coals and a handle for lifting or suspending the pot from a crane over the fire. When coals were placed on top of the lid, the heat surrounded the pot, and it was suitable for baking, as well as for cooking.

Dutch ovens were variously called "bake ovens," "bake kettles," and "camp ovens," as well as the more common "Dutch oven." Some historians believe that the name originated with German or Dutch peddlers who sold the cast-iron pots from their wagons. It is likely that the original cast-iron cookware was made in Holland and imported into England in the early 18th century, or it was manufactured in England and named after a Dutch casting technique that was patented in England in 1708.

Skillets, or frying pans, were also first made with legs, but like Dutch ovens, later became flat bottomed and lost the legs as the cookstove evolved. These were also made of cast iron and could go from stove to tabletop. The skillet was especially useful for frying everything from the morning's eggs to Sunday's fried chicken, as well as for baking cornbread and making roux for a gumbo.

Casseroles were once defined as a dish or pot in which food is baked and, often, served. The word, which may also refer to the food itself, is from the French and was first printed in English in 1708. Cooking in such dishes is rather ubiquitous. The idea of the casserole as a one-dish meal became popular in the United States around World War II, when all sorts of easy-to-prepare foods became popular. The 1943 edition of The Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer called Tuna, Noodle, and Mushroom Soup Casserole an "excellent emergency dish." Cookbooks of the '50s, '60s, and '70s were filled with all manner of canned condensed soup and noodle mixes.

Today, home cooks in search of simplicity are just as likely to reach for salad bowls when feeding their families as soup pots or casseroles. Ever since pasta salads replaced tuna-macaroni salads on salad bars, we have made hearty salads for dinner. Interestingly, many of these salads are based on hot-dish classics. It turns out that rice and beans with the addition of a citrus-based vinaigrette makes a terrific one-dish salad supper. Curried chicken can be served cold with a chutney-based salad dressing. Chinese noodle dishes make excellent pasta salads dressed with soy-based vinaigrettes.

This collection of recipes looks both to the past and the present. It presents one-dish meals suited to today's busy cooks. Some soups and stews involve long simmering on the back of the stove or in the oven, largely unattended. These are good for weekend meals. The skillet suppers are all quickly made from scratch, most of them in well under an hour. Likewise, the salad suppers can be whipped together quickly. It's all good home cooking, with an eye on the clock.

One-Dish Tip: Caring for and Seasoning Cast Iron To season new cast iron, or to reseason an older pan, wash the pan in soapy water. Dry thoroughly. Brush the inside of the pan with a flavorless cooking oil or lard. Then add enough fat to measure 1⁄ 4 inch deep in the pan. Heat the pan for 1 hour in a 300˚F oven. Cool, pour out any excess fat, and wipe the pan clean with a paper towel. Some people wash their cast-iron cookware in soap and water, dry the pan, and reseason it by brushing on more oil, heating briefly, then wiping the pan clean. However, if you do not use soap and water and simply wash the pan after use with a clean cloth, you can avoid this step. Burned-on foods can be released by scouring with salt before the pan is wiped clean. Cast iron will absorb food odors and flavors, so after cooking a strongly flavored dish, like curry, you may want to wash with soap and water and then reseason.

Cooking Advice

Some 30 years ago, when my sister was married, she expected to give all her bridesmaids jewelry as thanks for services rendered, but I coveted a wedding gift she planned to return to the department store — a set of cast-iron skillets. She graciously presented me with the skillets, and I am happy to say both her marriage and my frying pans have endured.

Those skillets have accompanied me cross-country and back. They have been used to sauté shrimp in city apartments and fresh-caught trout over campfires. They were used to test almost every recipe in chapter 2 of this book, and I expect to pass them on to one of my kids when I'm no longer cooking for myself. Good cookware endures and inspires.

We don't have much extra time these days, so setting up a kitchen with the right cookware can make cooking go easily and smoothly. You don't need a lot of gadgets; you don't need a lot of different pots and pans. But do yourself a favor and buy the best that you can afford. If supper can be whipped together in minutes and cleaned up afterward so that you still have time for yourself or for playing with the kids, it will all be worth it.

Good Cutting Tools

The larger the cutting board, the easier the chopping goes. You won't have food falling off the cutting board, and you may even have the room to leave the prepped food on the board instead of storing it in a bowl, which is just one more dish to clean later.

Sharp knives are a must. A good heavy chef's knife, a paring knife, a serrated knife for slicing tomatoes and bread, and a swivel-bladed vegetable peeler will cover just about every situation you will encounter. A carving knife is a nice acquisition, but you could get by without it.

Quality Cookware

For soups and stews, you will need a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan or Dutch oven. The most versatile ones can go from stovetop to oven. Cast-iron is good. Even better is porcelain-clad cast-iron; it has the good heat distribution of cast-iron but won't react to high-acid foods, such as tomato sauce.

For skillets, I recommend cast-iron. Once properly seasoned, it is reasonably nonstick and virtually impossible to destroy. Don't buy cast-iron skillets with wooden handles, though; the handles tend to break and then the pan is worthless.

For the oven meals, a 9- by-13-inch glass baking dish will cover almost every recipe in this book. The few that won't fit into a 9- by-13-inch dish require a large roasting pan, but you'll need that for Thanksgiving anyhow, right?

And that leaves salad suppers, for which you will need a large bowl. Simple.

Stocking the Pantry

Even when you cook from scratch, certain convenience foods can provide shortcuts that make the cooking go faster. The three convenience foods I rely on are canned tomatoes, beans, and broth. Feel free to substitute home-grown or home-cooked ingredients. Use 2 cups of chopped fresh tomatoes for 15 ounces of canned diced tomatoes with juice. Use 2 cups cooked dried beans for 15 ounces of canned. But if you use the canned goods, don't feel you are sacrificing flavor. Canned tomatoes are better than out-of-season supermarket tomatoes. And there are several commercial broths that are comparable to homemade. Taste several brands before settling on one. Canned beans should be drained and rinsed before they are used.

Soups and Stews

Quick Black Bean Soup Serves 6 Black bean soups and stews are especially common throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and the southern United States, particularly in Florida and in the Southwest. Using canned black beans makes it possible to whip up this soup at a moment's notice. The secret ingredient is chipotle chile, a smoked-dried jalapeño, which adds a whisper of smoke and just the right amount of heat. You could substitute 1 to 2 tablespoons minced canned chipotles en adobo. Just be sure to add the cup of water to thin the soup. Ingredients 1 chipotle chile

chipotle chile 1 cup boiling water

cup boiling water 2 garlic cloves

garlic cloves 3 cans (19 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained

cans (19 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 onion, diced

onion, diced 1 red bell pepper, diced

red bell pepper, diced 1 green chile, seeded and diced (optional)

green chile, seeded and diced (optional) 1–1 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoons ground cumin

teaspoons ground cumin 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes with juice

can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes with juice Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1⁄ 4 cup chopped fresh cilantro Instructions 1. Combine the chipotle and boiling water in a blender. Let soak for 15 minutes. 2. Add the garlic and one-third of the beans to the blender. Process until puréed. 3. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large soup pot. Sauté the onion, bell pepper, fresh chile, if using, and 1 teaspoon cumin in the oil until the vegetables are limp, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, the remaining beans, and the puréed bean mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for 15 minutes to blend the flavors. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, and cumin, if desired. 4. Serve hot, garnishing each bowl with a little cilantro.

Lentil Soup Serves 6 to 8 The most famous lentil soup of all time is the "mess of pottage" for which the biblical Esau sold his birthright. Lentils were probably one of the first food crops to be domesticated, dating back to the beginning of agriculture in the Fertile Crescent of the Middle East. We have been making lentil soup ever since. Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive or canola oil

tablespoons extra-virgin olive or canola oil 1 onion, coarsely chopped

onion, coarsely chopped 2 celery stalks, coarsely chopped

celery stalks, coarsely chopped 2 carrots, sliced

carrots, sliced 4 garlic cloves, halved

garlic cloves, halved 2 cups dried green or brown lentils, rinsed

cups dried green or brown lentils, rinsed 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth (see recipes ) or water, plus more as needed

cups vegetable or chicken broth (see ) or water, plus more as needed 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons dried thyme

tablespoons chopped fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons dried thyme 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes with juice

can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes with juice 4 cups diced mixed fresh or frozen vegetables (such as green beans, carrots, corn, zucchini, and turnips)

cups diced mixed fresh or frozen vegetables (such as green beans, carrots, corn, zucchini, and turnips) Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1⁄ 4 cup chopped fresh parsley Instructions 1. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large soup pot. Sauté the onion, celery, carrots, and garlic in the oil until the onion is limp, about 3 minutes. Add the lentils, broth, and thyme. Bring to a boil, then skim off any foam that rises to the top. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the lentils are mushy, 45 to 60 minutes, depending on the variety and age of the lentils. 2. Let cool slightly, then purée in a blender. Return to the pot and thin with additional water, if desired. Add the tomatoes and mixed vegetables. 3. Simmer for about 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Season generously with salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley. Serve hot.

Curried Red Lentil Soup Serves 6 to 8 The beautiful orange color of the red lentils fades to a mustard yellow-green as they cook, which is a pity. But as far as pottages go, the taste of this one is worthy of a birthright. Ingredients 2 1 ⁄ 2 cups dried red lentils, rinsed

cups dried red lentils, rinsed 8 cups water

cups water 2 onions, chopped

onions, chopped 2 carrots, finely chopped

carrots, finely chopped 1 piece fresh ginger (1–2 inches long), peeled and sliced

piece fresh ginger (1–2 inches long), peeled and sliced 1 tablespoon cumin seeds, toasted (see Note)

tablespoon cumin seeds, toasted (see Note) 1 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoons garam masala or curry powder

teaspoons garam masala or curry powder 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon ground turmeric

teaspoon ground turmeric Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce, such as Frank's, or more to taste

tablespoons hot pepper sauce, such as Frank's, or more to taste 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk

can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk 1⁄ 4 cup minced fresh cilantro Instructions 1. Combine the lentils, water, onions, carrots, ginger, cumin, garam masala, turmeric, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large soup pot. Bring to a boil, then skim off any foam that rises to the top. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the lentils are very tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool slightly. 2. Process the soup in a blender until smooth; you will have to do this in batches. 3. Return the soup to a soup pot. Stir in the hot sauce and coconut milk. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings. 4. Just before serving, stir in the cilantro. Serve hot. Do not allow the soup to boil once the coconut milk has been added. Note: To toast cumin seeds, place in a dry skillet over medium heat. Toast until fragrant, stirring occasionally, about 1 minute.