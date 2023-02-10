Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Rock Paper Incisors (Skunk and Badger 3)

Rock Paper Incisors (Skunk and Badger 3) Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Amy Timberlake

Illustrated by Jon Klassen

Formats and Prices

Format

Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

Format:

Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

Also available from:

Raising rats? “Easy-peasy,” Badger says. Two tiny rats, Zeno and Zephyr, have moved into the brownstone. Meanwhile, Badger needs to write a Rock Hound Weekly article. It’s due soon-ish. (Must check calendar!) But nothing goes to plan: Naps are not the answer to everything. Articles refuse to write themselves. And why do the rats not know about sleep-at-night, up-during-day? It seems the most basic of knowledge.

It’ll take a North Twist village to raise these rats.

Genre:

On Sale
Oct 8, 2024
Page Count
160 pages
Publisher
Hachette Audio
ISBN-13
9781649041180

You May Also Like

Egg Marks the Spot (Skunk and Badger 2)
Egg Marks the Spot (Skunk and Badger 2) $18.95 $23.95 CAD
Skunk and Badger (Skunk and Badger 1)
Skunk and Badger (Skunk and Badger 1) $18.95
Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses
Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses $17.99 $23.49 CAD
Daddy Hugs
Daddy Hugs $17.00 $19.00 CAD
Red Knit Cap Girl and the Reading Tree
Red Knit Cap Girl and the Reading Tree $17.99 $22.99 CAD

Amy Timberlake

About the Author

Amy Timberlake’s novels for young readers have received a Newbery Honor, an Edgar Award, a Golden Kite Award, and the China Times Best Book Award. She grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin, but now calls Chicago home. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, and holds an MA in English and Creative Writing from the University of Illinois. You can find her walking on Chicago’s Lakefront Trail on cool, crisp fall days.

Jon Klassen is a Canadian-born author-illustrator. His books include I Want My Hat BackThis Is Not My Hat, winner of the Caldecott Medal; and We Found A Hat. He is a member of the Order of Canada in recognition of his contributions to children's literature. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two sons.

Learn more about this author

Jon Klassen

About the Illustrator

Learn more about this illustrator

Skunk and Badger

Egg Marks the Spot (Skunk and Badger 2)
Egg Marks the Spot (Skunk and Badger 2)
Skunk and Badger (Skunk and Badger 1)
Skunk and Badger (Skunk and Badger 1)