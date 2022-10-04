The Wilder Girls meets We Were Liars in this suspenseful novel about a knot of teenage girls living in a cult, and the paranoia and suspicion that emerges when one of them goes missing.

Within the idyllic grounds of Havenwood, nine teenage girls have forged a friendship closer than sisters. However, some of the girls, like Rose, have also grown to resent the restrictions imposed by Joseph, Havenwood's charismatic leader. So when Rose disappears, the remaining girls are unsure if she chose to leave, or if something has gone horribly wrong. As days, then weeks, go by without her return, they begin to question what they really know about Rose, Havenwood…and each other.Secrets are revealed, trust is broken, and ultimately the girls must decide how far they will go to ensure they never feel unsafe again.Told from the collective, shared point of view of the nine girls, this unputdownable novel will stay with you long after you read its shocking climax.