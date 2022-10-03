Amelia Brunskill is a writer and a librarian. Her first novel, The Window, was a young adult mystery that was nominated for the Chicago Review of Books Award for fiction, Quick Picks for Reluctant Readers, and the NYSRA Charlotte Award. Her short fiction has appeared in Indiana Review, Ninth Letter, and Arts & Letters, and has been awarded an Illinois Arts Council Agency Literary Award. She was born under sunny Australian skies, but now lives in Illinois, which has its own charms.