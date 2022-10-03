Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Amelia Brunskill
Amelia Brunskill is a writer and a librarian. Her first novel, The Window, was a young adult mystery that was nominated for the Chicago Review of Books Award for fiction, Quick Picks for Reluctant Readers, and the NYSRA Charlotte Award. Her short fiction has appeared in Indiana Review, Ninth Letter, and Arts & Letters, and has been awarded an Illinois Arts Council Agency Literary Award. She was born under sunny Australian skies, but now lives in Illinois, which has its own charms.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Wolfpack
The Wilder Girls meets We Were Liars in this suspenseful novel about a knot of teenage girls living in a cult, and the paranoia and suspicion…