Horrible Bear!
The New York Times-bestselling duo behind Wolfie the Bunny presents a hilarious new book about accidents, outbursts, manners…and the power of saying “I’m sorry.”Read More
Bear didn’t mean to break a little girl’s kite, but she’s upset anyway–upset enough to shout “HORRIBLE BEAR!” Bear is indignant. He doesn’t think he’s horrible! Then Bear gets a truly Horrible Bear idea. What will he do next? As Bear prepares to live up to his formerly undeserved reputation, the girl makes a mistake of her own, and realizes that maybe–just maybe–Bear isn’t as horrible as she had thought.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Horrible Bear!:
"As fun as a theme park ride... Dyckman and OHora specialize in full-spectrum emotion and offbeat charm."—New York Times Book Reveiw
*"Molly Bang's Sophie finally has a worthy shelf-mate for absolutely spot-on characterizations of mood. VERDICT: Highly recommended for picture book collections." —School Library Journal, Starred Review
*"A perfectly over-the-top look at tantrums, friendship, and forgiveness that is sure to resonate with preschoolers and parents alike."—Booklist, Starred Review
*"OHora works his goofy magic everywhere."—Publishers Weekly, Starred Review
"A picture-book exploration of temper and forgiveness made vivid by Zachariah Ohora's fun, noisy illustrations."—The Wall Street Journal
"A charmingly loud and lighthearted friendship story."—Kirkus Reviews
"Absolutely beautiful!"—The Globe and Mail
"Author Dyckman has a knack for combining humor with emotional truths, and illustrator OHora delivers a charming spitfire of a character with a mess of red curls as unruly as her emotions."—Common Sense Media