Dandy
From popular author Ame Dyckman and rising star Charles Santoso comes the laugh-out-loud story of a father desperate to destroy the dandelion marring his perfectly manicured lawn, and his daughter’s fierce attempts to save it.
When Daddy spots a solitary weed in his lawn, he’s appalled (along with all of his neighborhood friends). But his daughter Sweetie has fallen in love with the beautiful flower, even going so far as to name it Charlotte. Racing against time and the mockery of his friends, Daddy has to find a way to get rid of the errant dandelion without breaking his little girl’s heart.
Praise
Praise for You Don't Want a Unicorn!:
An Amazon Best Book of the Month
"Climo's rainbow-bright illustrations take Dyckman's silly premise to a whole new level of absurdity.... This is a crowd-pleaser, complete with cupcake poops and rainbow burps, and...a welcoming and unobtrusive gender-nonconforming vibe."—Horn Book
"The tone of the wry, bemused narrator is perfect...and the target audience will likely be eager for a repeat listen."
—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
Praise for Dandy:
"It's love vs. lawn care in this laugh-out-loud story....Layered with handmade pencil textures, digital illustrations...play up the drama of Daddy's outsize emotions and outrageous attempts to expel the dandelion. A well-paced comic tale for all ages."—Publishers Weekly
"Dyckman's well-paced text digs into the comedic contrast between Daddy's stressed-out hysteria and Sweetie's unhurried calm. Santoso's cartoony digital illustrations 'with handmade pencil textures' enhance both the humor and the loving father-daughter relationship."—Horn Book
"Santoso's bright, playful illustrations, done digitally with hand drawn pencil textures, are the perfect complement to Dyckman's hilariously over-the-top story...sure to delight a wide range of readers."—Booklist