Ikebana Unbound
A Modern Approach to the Ancient Japanese Art of Flower Arranging
Named a Best Interior Design Book of 2020 by Food52
"A modern take on a centuries-old art that’s breathtakingly simple.”
—Booklist, starred review
At its heart, the Japanese art of ikebana is about celebrating an intimate connection with nature. To practice ikebana is to find inspiration in the seasons, favor unassuming blooms and branches, seek balance and simplicity, and remain fully present in the moment. It is a beautiful, pure antidote to our age of distraction and excess.
Honoring the lineage of ikebana while making the art their own, Amanda Luu and Ivanka Matsuba of Studio Mondine show us new ways to tell stories with flowers. They offer step-by-step instructions for dozens of stunning, seasonal arrangements, while in the process introducing readers to the themes and stylistic signatures of the art. In Studio Mondine’s hands, this centuries-old practice feels undeniably fresh—and readers are given the gift of learning to create unique, meaningful, and authentic arrangements.
“I loved how the book gives philosophical introductions to each arrangement and explains their goals but also breaks down the step-by-step. . . . There are also great how-tos on creating support structures, choosing containers, and keeping clippings fresh.”
—Better Homes Gardens
“San Francisco florists Amanda Luu and Ivanka Matsuba give the traditional Japanese art form a California spin. Their arrangements, featuring easy-to-find blooms like tulips, are designed to be riffed on at home.”
—Martha Stewart Living
“A crash course in the ancient tradition’s major philosophies, as viewed through a modern lens. . . [It invites] readers—including forward-thinking brides-to-be—to cultivate their own sense of self-expression."
—C: California Style Magazine
“More than a list of must-have items, each named arrangement project presents a specific mood and feeling, accompanied by elegant color photographs and, often, step-by-step instructions. Arrangement containers are themselves worthy of a museum installation. . . . A modern take on a centuries-old art that’s breathtakingly simple.”
—Booklist, starred review
