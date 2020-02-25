No matter the risk, the Bishops can always be counted on, but in Hale’s family, all bets are off when money is on the line. When Hale unexpectedly inherits his grandmother’s billion dollar corporation, he quickly learns that there’s no place for Kat and their old heists in his new role. But Kat won’t let him go that easily, especially after she gets tipped off that his grandmother’s will might have been altered in an elaborate con to steal the company’s fortune. So instead of being the heir-this time, Hale might be the mark.

Forced to keep a level head as she and her crew fight for one of their own, Kat comes up with an ambitious and far-reaching plan that only the Bishop family would dare attempt. To pull it off, Kat is prepared to do the impossible, but first, she has to decide if she’s willing to save her boyfriend’s company if it means losing the boy.

Praise for PERFECT SCOUNDRELS:



“With razor-sharp dialogue, twists and tight squeezes galore, and one quick-thinking heroine, Carter doesn’t miss a step as she continues to entertain her numerous fans.”

–Booklist



Praise for UNCOMMON CRIMINALS: “An exciting, entertaining read with a fast-moving plot, a spot of romance, and a strong and smart female protagonist. Readers will hope for another heist from Kat.” –School and Library Journal Praise for HEIST SOCIETY: “This irresistible light-fingered fairy tale is elevated by glamour and mystery. Carter’s style is conversational, smooth, and clever, exposing Kat’s wry humor and her steely determination. Daring, delicious, but filled with a sense of purpose.” –School Library Journal

“With a smart and stealthy heroine who should appeal to Gallagher Girls fans, Carter’s story is fast-paced and popcorn-ready. Readers will likely look forward to Kat’s next adventure.” –Publishers Weekly



“As enthralling as her last book, Heist Society will keep you turning the page until the end. The book is witty and comical, and you are rooting for Kat throughout the adventure.” –VOYA

Katarina Bishop and W.W. Hale the fifth were born to lead completely different lives: Kat comes from a long, proud line of loveable criminal masterminds, while Hale is the scion of one of the most seemingly perfect dynasties in the world. If their families have one thing in common, it’s that they both know how to stay under the radar while getting-or stealing-whatever they want.