Heist Society Collection

Kat Bishop can steal anything—including your heart. Read all three books in the New York Times bestselling Heist Society series, filled with intrigue, adventure, romance, and charm.

In Heist Society, Katarina has been a part of the family business—thieving—for as long as she can remember. When Kat tries to leave “the life” for a normal life, her old friend Hale conspires to bring her back into the fold. Why? A mobster’s art collection has been stolen, and Kat’s father is the only suspect. Caught between Interpol and a far more deadly enemy, Kat’s dad needs her help. The only solution is to find the paintings and steal them back. Kat’s got two weeks, a teenage crew, and hopefully enough talent to pull off the biggest heist in her family’s history—and, with any luck, steal her life back along the way.

In Uncommon Criminals, Katarina Bishop has worn a lot of labels in her short life. Friend. Niece. Daughter. Thief. But for the last two months she’s simply been known as the girl who robbed the greatest museum in the world. That’s why Kat isn’t surprised when she’s asked to steal the infamous Cleopatra Emerald so it can be returned to its rightful owners. There are only three problems. First, the gem is owned by the most secure auction house in the world. Second, since the fall of the Egyptian empire and the suicide of Cleopatra, no one who holds the emerald keeps it for long, and in Kat’s world, history almost always repeats itself. But it’s the third problem that makes Kat’s crew the most nervous: the emerald is cursed. Kat might be in way over her head, but she’s not going down without a fight. After all she has her best friend—the gorgeous Hale—and the rest of her intrepid crew with her as they chase the Cleopatra Emerald around the world, realizing that the same tricks and cons her family has used for centuries are useless this time. Which just means that Katarina Bishop is going to have to make up her own rules.

In Perfect Scandals,it’s clear that Katarina Bishop and W.W. Hale the fifth were born to lead completely different lives. Kat comes from a long, proud line of loveable criminal masterminds, while Hale is the scion of one of the most seemingly perfect dynasties in the world. If their families have one thing in common, it’s that they both know how to stay under the radar while getting—or stealing—whatever they want. No matter the risk, the Bishops can always be counted on, but in Hale’s family, all bets are off when money is on the line. When Hale unexpectedly inherits his grandmother’s billion-dollar corporation, he quickly learns that there’s no place for Kat in his new role. But Kat won’t let him go that easily, especially after she gets tipped off that his grandmother’s will might have been altered in an elaborate con to steal the company’s fortune. So instead of being the heir, this time Hale might be the mark. Forced to keep a level head as she and her crew fight for one of their own, Kat is prepared to do the impossible, but first, she has to decide if she’s willing to save her boyfriend’s company even if it means losing the boy.