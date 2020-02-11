Ally Carter (www.allycarter.com) is the New York Times best-selling author of the six books in the Gallagher Girls series: I’d Tell You I Love You, But Then I’d Have to Kill You; Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy; Don’t Judge a Girl by her Cover; Only the Good Spy Young; Out of Sight, Out of Time; and United We Spy; as well as Heist Society, Uncommon Criminals, and Perfect Scoundrels. Ally lives in Oklahoma where she is hard at work on her next novel.