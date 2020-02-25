The Plaid Collection

Most people know the Gallagher Academy for Exceptional Young Women as a school for the elite???manicured lawns, limo-lined driveway, and the best faculty in the country. But they have no idea what really goes on behind the ivy, or what the brochures mean by “exceptional”???that the Gallagher Academy is actually a highly classified school for spies. The Gallagher Girls may be prodigies in espionage, but there are some mysteries even a genius I.Q. and serious combat skills can’t help solve???like how to keep your heart undercover???. Join CIA legacy Cammie Morgan and her fellow spies-in-training as they take their covert talents from the classroom to the field. This eBook collection includes the first three books in the Gallagher Girls series: I’d Tell You I Love You, But Then I’d Have to Kill You, Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy, and Don’t Judge a Girl by Her Cover.