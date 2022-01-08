Forsaken Country

In this new novel from the acclaimed and bestselling author of The Stolen Hoursand The Life We Bury, Max Rupert has left behind his career as a homicide detective to live in solitude—until a shocking kidnapping sends him deep into the vast wilderness of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters on a hunt for the most dangerous kind of criminal: a desperate father.



Max Rupert has left his position as a Minneapolis homicide detective to live a life of solitude deep in the woods of Minnesota. Mourning the tragic death of his wife, he's also racked by guilt—he alone knows what happened to her killer.



But then his only friend, Lyle, comes to him with a desperate plea. Lyle’s daughter Sandy and his six-year-old grandson Pip have disappeared. Lyle’s certain Sandy's no-good ex-husband Reed is at fault, but the new sheriff is refusing to investigate. When Max reluctantly looks into their disappearance, he too becomes convinced something has gone very wrong, and that Reed is likely involved. But the closer Max and Lyle get to finding proof, the more slippery Reed becomes, until he makes a break for the Boundary Waters with Pip in dangerous tow.



Max and Lyle will have to find their way through the 1.3 million acre wilderness if they hope to find out what happened to Sandy—and to bring Pip home alive.