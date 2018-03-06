Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Allen Eskens
Allen Eskens is the USA Today-bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another and The Heavens May Fall. His debut novel, The Life We Bury, has been published in 16 languages and is being developed for a feature film.
He now lives with his wife, Joely, in out-state Minnesota where he has been a practicing criminal defense attorney for 25 years.
By the Author
Nothing More Dangerous
A coming-of-age novel in the tradition of Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter: In a small town where loyalty to family and to "your people" carries the…
The Shadows We Hide
Journalist Joe Talbert investigates the murder of the father he never knew, and must reckon with his own family's past, in this "brilliant sequel" to…