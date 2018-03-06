Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Allen Eskens

Allen Eskens is the USA Today-bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another and The Heavens May Fall. His debut novel, The Life We Bury, has been published in 16 languages and is being developed for a feature film.

He now lives with his wife, Joely, in out-state Minnesota where he has been a practicing criminal defense attorney for 25 years.
