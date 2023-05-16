Zen Mind, Zen Horse

INTRODUCTION

A CHILLING THOUGHT OCCURRED TO ME : could Lillian betrying to kill herself, hoping my 1,200-pound stallion might stomp her to death? Was this how she intended to commit suicide? Weak, frail, and eroded by the torrents of chemotherapy she’d endured during the last few months, Lillian had recently learned that her doctors had given her less than three months to live. Her brain tumor was growing too fast to be stopped. A novice around horses, she was now asking — begging — me to let her enter the round pen and work with my stallion Romeo.

Her experience with horses was nil: she had been on a few pony rides as a little girl, nothing more. Romeo, on the other hand, was not a horse to take lightly. As a stallion he could be a handful — a potentially lethal one — even for a professional trainer. Stallions, in that sense, are a bit like grenades. Play catch with them if you choose, but just be sure the pin always stays in place. To make matters worse, Romeo was in the full throes of breeding season, half crazed with testosterone, and stoked with desire by the nearby mares in heat. His stallion’s drive to demonstrate his explosive strength and physical dominance in front of the mares seemed barely constrained by the steel railings of the round pen itself.

Next to Romeo, Lillian appeared puny and inconsequential, a weakling, with matchstick limbs hanging from her diminutive, skeletal frame. She was virtually paralyzed on one half of her body. I could see the groove in the sand where she had been dragging her weak leg behind her to get positioned in the center of the round pen. I was afraid this might turn into less of a training exercise and more of a sacrifice. Still there was something about her request that seemed compelling. She looked like a pilgrim, searching for an answer. She was going into the round pen to confront something substantive, something to which Romeo held the key. Normally I would never agree to put an inexperienced person in with a stud horse, but my gut told me there was more to this. It had a solemnity to it, like a deathbed promise. So I nodded my consent against every fiber of caution.

Lillian opened the gate. I braced my hands on the top railing, readying myself to jump in and pull the horse away from her if things turned violent. But it wasn’t required. In the face of that charging, snorting horse, Lillian simply closed her eyes and began to breathe. After a few moments, she gently and patiently focused her gaze on Romeo. At first the stallion thundered around the pen, but soon he began to slow down, growing visibly quieter and calmer with each revolution.

After five minutes, Lillian seemed to have drained all the force and fury out of him. Romeo drew closer to her, in tighter and tighter circles, until he came to stand next to her. He stopped there, almost at attention. Then he sighed and hung his head down next to her. She turned and buried her face into his huge, muscular neck. From outside the round pen, I could see her shoulders shake as she wrapped her arms around him and sobbed. After a few minutes, she walked over to me and said apologetically, “I felt like I had to be strong enough to calm this horse down or I wouldn’t be able to fight this cancer any longer. I needed to know I could make myself that strong to keep on living. That’s why it had to be Romeo.”

Lillian did have the strength to keep living — a whole extra year. Her ashes are buried in the center of the round pen on my ranch. That was her final request. Every morning, I go out there and greet her spirit and pay tribute to the demonstration of spiritual strength Lillian shared with me that day many years ago. Her presence makes my round pen a sacred place.

I T’S HUMAN NATURE to want to improve ourselves: physically, financially, emotionally. And as we age and mature, our efforts seem to focus naturally on spiritual growth as well. But that requires new insights and skills we must learn and practice. We need to build up karmic muscle to turn the breakdowns in our lives into breakthroughs. We must turn into warriors who take up the discipline of spiritual pursuit in earnest. But how?

How do we train for a journey of spiritual transformation alone? The truth is that we need a spiritual coach, a sensei, to teach us — to show us how to focus our intention and to demonstrate how to live in the present and how to achieve Zen-like tranquility. We need a teacher to show us how to see ourselves — not just with heightened objectivity but also with greater forgiveness. For that job, there is a master: a sage who can teach any willing student the way. That sage is the horse.

This animal has been considered among humanity’s most revered and sacred companions across many great civilizations. To the Egyptians, horses were htr (pronounced “heter”). Their hieroglyphic depiction for the horse was a symbol for the bond between human and animal: a simple, intertwined rope (see figure 1.1).

Horse was hippos to the Greeks, whose mythological gods lived among equally immortal steeds. And the Latin Equus became almost emblematic of Rome’s imperial power. Why has the horse evoked such deep, emotional and spiritual sentiments? Because he can carry us physically and spiritually into unchartered territory, beyond our everyday worries and distractions. The horse is a symbol of transcendence.

For most of us, the overarching problem in our lives is time itself. Our schedules no longer seem to belong to us. Our waking hours (and many sleeping ones, too) seem allocated to issues other than our own deep personal needs and values. Happiness and tranquility do not receive high priority in our daily regimens. Instead, they drift out of sight in the fog of daily routine.

Our internal voices seem to be constantly yelling at us to pull harder at the oars, to go after more. They suggest that we’re losing out or giving in or being passed over. These voices become like a broken record, endlessly droning on about regrets in the past and worries in the future. We know listening to our ego’s exhortations is not how we are meant to live. We admit our lifestyle isn’t working for us, but how can we change it?

There is one single key, one secret, to undertaking transformational change. It is the same in every great meditative discipline or self-improvement practice. Get that inner voice to shut up! Until we create inner silence — literally, peace of mind — we are unable to transform our lives into more peaceful and purposeful ones.

Why are our inner voices so ubiquitous and incessant? Think about this: at the very moment we are reading these words on the page, we are also hearing them echo inside our heads. When we think, we hear a voice. Our thoughts take shape as words. To the extent that we even exist, this voice seems to occur in the context of what Dr. Antonio Damasio has termed “the autobiographical self.” This entity — our identity — is constantly thinking “aloud,” inside our head. Later I will discuss in detail why this autobiographical self is a unique and necessary byproduct of our left cerebral dominance. But for now, it suffices to say that this self emerges from our own species’ unique dependence on language.

The Power of Gesture and Glance

T HE REASON THE HORSE can become such a gifted teacher for us is because he does not need an inner voice. He doesn’t think in words at all. He feels. He experiences the simple energy of his emotional state of being. More than thirty million years of evolutionary pressure have turned the horse into the quintessential prey animal. Rather than using words or vocalizations to communicate — sounds that help a predator pinpoint its prey — horses learned instead how not to talk, how not to make sounds, and how to make sense from being, not thinking.

Horses infuse emotional meaning into every body movement. They pour this vital, emotional energy — chi — into every gesture and glance, lending them the nuances of tone, accent, and value. By sensitizing themselves to chi, horses can not only convey the meaning of what they want to share with other members of the herd but can also feel the palpably sharp energy emitted by a stalking predator, eyes locked intently on its prey (see figure 1.2). Evolution has driven equids to the farthest limits of nonverbal, right-sided brain function.

Evolution of the Super-Predator

T HE HUMAN SPECIES WENT in the opposite direction. Selective biological pressures, coupled with a rapid increase in cranial capacity (see figure 1.3), permitted hominids to leave behind an arboreal existence and take to the savannas. Our ancestors became foragers and, eventually, keen predators. Homo sapiens sharpened the skills housed within the brain’s left hemisphere. We flourished as a species, using language to coordinate our movements as pack hunters. And we became storytellers, sharing tales about the game species we sought, creating mythologies, building cultures, and even establishing empires. In the process, we became a new kind of super-predator, an unimaginably successful killer species, playful with our wits and lethal with our intellects, but, eventually no longer in touch with the secrets deep within our own hearts.

The Rise of the “I”

and the Fall of the “We”

T HE SUCCESS HUMANS DERIVED from left-hemispheric dominance came at a price. Just as the horse surrendered its vocal abilities to gain herd identity, the human species forfeited its intuitive powers for the benefits of language. We became outcasts from the natural world, because raising the function of speech to its highest level of expression required the emergence of a separate consciousness. Speech demanded a “me” to be the inner voice. The expression of language gave rise to the autobiographical self, an identity separate from the world at large.

Carl Jung, the father of modern psychoanalysis, wrote:

The source of numerous psychic disturbances and difficulties occasioned by man’s progressive alienation from his instinctual foundation, i.e., by his uprootedness and identification with his conscious knowledge of himself, by his concern with consciousness at the expense of the unconscious. . . . he forgets himself in the process, losing sight of his instinctual nature and putting his own conception of himself in place of his real being.

— Carl Gustav Jung, The Undiscovered Self, 1957

So an “I” was born in each of us, conceived from the neuroanatomical development of our species. And it owns us lock, stock, and barrel, because once it emerges, it seizes control of vast territories of brain function, of our very self-perception and self-awareness. There is an intracerebral coup, and the existence of a singular, internalized identity is the party line we are told to accept. But our left hemisphere, armed with its overwhelming power of speech, remains wary of its reticent, emotive, and mute counterpart on the right. The left brain demands absolute loyalty. It zealously safeguards the supremacy of its creation: namely, our ego.

The left knows that if an uprising were to start, it would be sparked by the right half of our brain. Though this side has no voice, it has the power to remind us silently of the union we once enjoyed with all life around us. The right hemisphere offers us the hope that a sense of unification might be more important to our spiritual well-being than a sense of identification. Inevitably, the hemispheric struggle becomes a battle of consciousness, of a solitary, monolithic me implacably opposed to the notion of a communal, interconnected we.

We need opportunities to lead with our right hemispheres. We need to practice being connected without worrying about an explanation of why we are connected. Our innate longing for connectivity — and the profound warmth, peace, and happiness that we derive from it — requires us to rely on our right hemisphere.

For most of us, that right-sided function has atrophied. It’s weak, feeble, shaky. We’re unaccustomed to what the right side feels like because of the overbearing presence of the left. To hear the silence of the right, we must strengthen our intuitive, nonverbal powers.

Partnering with Equus

I NTERACTING WITH HORSES does just that. We glimpse nature from a radically different perspective: a view of the world drawn by the right brain. Relating to horses provides us a unique opportunity to mute our left hemisphere. To force it into silence. Horses provide us with a respite from thinking about ourselves, a chance to escape from the prison of being ourselves by ourselves.

Because horses function from the premise of a herd identity, they see relationships as partnerships. They struggle to include us in their concept of a herd — a huge leap considering they are the ultimate prey species and we the über predators.

As humans, it is almost inconceivable to us how dramatically different the equine perspective of inclusivity really is. For illustrative purposes, however, imagine waking up on Christmas morning. As you sit down to open your presents, you suddenly discover an 800-pound Bengal tiger seated next to you on the living room sofa. And your response? You are scared out of your wits; you want to scream, run, and scramble for the nearest rifle or tree limb.

Imagine instead you strive to include that tiger in a communal context. Rather than flee, you rack your brain to figure out how to hang a stocking on the hearth to make the tiger feel at home, a part of your family. This gives us an inkling of the enormous emotional achievement horses accomplish each day to include us, human predators, as an integral part of their daily working (and emotional) lives. It’s a remarkable spiritual statement about the capacity of the equine heart and soul.

As horses derive their very essence from inclusion in a herd, so they struggle to extend that relationship to us as shared being. When a horse is with us, we become a part of his herd. As far as time is concerned, horses live only in the moment. There are no expectations for the future or disappointments from the past to cloud their relationships with us. Without such agendas, horses don’t know how to lie, cheat, or deceive. Horses thus offer us a unique opportunity to see ourselves in “divine mirrors,” reflecting back the chi we give off in our own emotions, to show ourselves in the moment. Horses react to what lies in our hearts, not in our heads. They are not confused by the words we use to lie to ourselves or hide from others.

Horses awaken the dormant right half of the human brain. Because the output of our right hemisphere has been largely suppressed since early childhood, it takes time to feel comfortable as a right-sided “we” instead of a left-sided “me.” Eliminating the voice of our egos creates a silence that is at first frightening, but later, we learn, also enthralling. With that silence comes breathtaking power and clarity of thought. As Obi-Wan-Kanobi in Star Wars encourages Luke Skywalker to trust “the Force,” so horses exhort us to trust our intuitive right-brain abilities.

Working with horses gives us the opportunity to return to a primal, nonverbal state of awareness. Without the interference of language, we reconnect with the energy shared among all life forms. The connection is palpable and immediate. We learn how to find it, focus it, and let it fly. We explore how to apply chi for the purposes of asking our horses to move naturally, effortlessly, and respectfully wherever we wish them to go. We discover by direct, personal interaction with the horse that we are equal parts body and spirit: half chi, half DNA. Theologist John O’Donahue wrote: “Beyond the veils of language and the noise of activity, the most profound events of our lives take place in those fleeting moments where something else shines through, something that can never be fixed in language, something given as quietly as the gift of your next breath.”

Horsemanship as a Spiritual Path

T RAINING HORSES WITH EMOTIONAL energy, with chi, is an evolution of the concepts of pressure and release used in natural horsemanship. All of us who work with horses owe a debt of gratitude to the pioneers of this discipline. Because of their contributions, we gain a better vantage point, from which we can see that horsemanship can lead us deep into the realm of self-awareness.

In this book, I have relied, in part, on concepts borrowed from different cultures, religions, and philosophies that have inspired me. These teachings or symbols offer beautiful ways to conceptualize and integrate the personal impact of training horses. I have included inspirational writings and scholarly interpretations from such diverse sources as Confucianism, Taoism, Zen Buddhism, Hinduism, Native American folklore, and Yaqui shamanism.

But nothing about training or interacting with horses using chi is meant to be esoteric or academic. The methodology in this book can be used by anyone, with or without prior equine or scholarly experience. Novice or expert, we can all find a comfortable setting in which to be around horses, to play with them, and, most importantly, to learn from them. I have taught individuals ranging from nine years old to ninety, from nationalcaliber athletes to the disabled, from the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies to hardened criminals. What I teach here is not magic. I am no magician; only the horses possess magical powers. By sharing their nonverbal abilities with us, they show us how to amplify our inner strengths, values, and energies.

First and foremost, this book is for those individuals who feel a certain mystical curiosity. The spiritual itch. It describes an approach to the training of horses that gives us a new way of seeing. Wayne Dyer, the popular psychologist, says, “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” By altering how we visualize our relationships with horses, we discern a pathway leading to self-improvement, fulfillment, and awareness. Horses connect with our souls — the part of us that links us to everything. Horses help us find those bonds. The connections become as real as the ground we walk on. I hope my book will be an equine atlas, showing us another way to find ourselves.

Crossing the Threshold

T RAINING HORSES , however, is a path, not a destination. Becoming a horseman or a horsewoman is not some elevated summit to reach but a journey to be undertaken. The way of the horse is a prescription for engaging the Universe. It serves as an algorithm for finding a more fulfilling life; maybe even a shot at peace and happiness, too. Ray Hunt, one of the great sages of natural horsemanship, summed it up:

My goal with the horses is not to beat someone; it’s to win within myself. To do the best job I can do and tomorrow to try to do better. You’ll be working on yourself to accomplish this, not your horse.

Every time you step into the round pen with a horse, remind yourself that today you may stand on the threshold of a great new personal discovery. Each horse, in his own way, is ready to coach you. And when your resolution to change — to work on the person you want to become — becomes heartfelt and sincere, then the horse will reveal his next great secret, his next great gift, to you.

Horses are like a band of legendary Zen masters. They are perfect teachers because they uncover your real motivation. They tell you when you’re wholeheartedly committed or faking it, when you’re making a sacred vow or just paying lip service. Horses see what’s holding you back. And when you find the courage to confront those shortcomings, horses will always reward you with a way to overcome them. Just as Romeo did for Lillian.

If all this begins to make horsemanship sound like a religious experience, I can accept that analogy. Describing how to work with horses as a way to access spiritual lessons is one of the goals of this book. I hope to encourage people — especially novices — not to feel intimidated by a lack of experience. None is required. Working with horses on the ground is a simple, easy, and safe way to see and feel spiritual concepts at work. I also want to elucidate a new method for training horses based on the Asian concepts of manipulating chi. I hope the language and writing style are accessible to horsemen and novices from every walk of life and style of riding.

Finally, I pray this book can help convey the power of what horses can teach us about the nature of spirituality. French literary figure Anatole France wrote: “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”

Horsemanship is another way, another vehicle, to achieve awakening. What is spiritually and developmentally significant in that pursuit is different for each of us. An automobile can take you and me to different locations, yet the method of driving and rules of the road for cars remain universally applicable. Mastering horsemanship is no different. A common set of skills is required before we are ready to seek our own destination.

Happy trails!





N OTE : The term horsemanship is unfortunately not entirely gender neutral. This is regrettable in the modern world of horses, where so many of the individuals fiercely dedicated to improving the lives of horses are women. I employ the term, with its historical constraints, to signify the pursuit of furthering the knowledge and understanding of the skills of riding, managing, and training horses, and gaining insight into equine behavior.

CHAPTER ONE

DAYS OF THUNDER

D.H. L AWRENCE , The White Horse

L IFE SEEMED BARELY ABLE to contain my grandfather, who threatened at every turn to burst it at the seams. Blessed with an epic personality, he could charm, stir, or inspire every man, woman, child, or animal who crossed his path. He had fought with great distinction in two world wars, pioneered oil exploration in the Middle East and the ocean floor, and was an early leader in the Pan-European movement, a precursor of today’s European Union. His friends inhabited the upper circles of society and influence: from Queen Victoria’s granddaughter, the Queen of Spain, to Konrad Adenauer, the first chancellor of postwar Germany; from oceanographer Jacques Cousteau to inspirational architect Richard Neutra.

All of that meant nothing to me as a child. He was just my grandfather who, I was convinced, had magical powers.

When I was about six, he took me to visit the German Olympic Equestrian facility. He was known as a superb horseman, and one of his friends was the team’s dressage coach. We drove through an ornate gated archway, passing manicured lawns and rows of barns. Horses were everywhere, trotting on paths, strolling out of breezeways, coursing over jumps. My grandfather instructed me to wait in the car.

Minutes later he came back astride a massive Thoroughbred. I could not have imagined a loftier human being than my grandfather at that moment. He called me to get out of the car and then swooped down and lifted me off the ground. Plopping me down in the saddle in front of him he wrapped a huge arm around me.

He leaned over and whispered in my ear: “Are you ready?”

“Yes,” I answered breathlessly.

Letting out a whoop, he put his spurs to the horse and we exploded like a rocket. The Thoroughbred soared over the ground, huge clumps of grass and earth flying out from his hooves. There was no end to his power and vigor. I heard his breathing get deeper and louder and faster, while the drumbeat of his hooves grew more urgent, more insistent.

Suddenly we turned in a wide circle until a jump appeared before us. My grandfather seemed possessed, unflinchingly urging the horse faster and faster. With each stride his arm tightened around my waist like a giant boa constrictor.

And then we simply leapt free from the earth. We were aloft. I felt as if I were being held in the air by the arms of Zeus himself. And this creature that bore us on his back? Surely, this could only be a creature for the gods.

That was my very first memory of a horse. It seemed to sear my soul. The next time a horse would carry me away, it would save me from desperate disgrace.

H OW DO ANIMALS SEEM to know exactly when we need them most, when we’re hurting so badly we’re about to crumble? How do they know the precise moment to come over to us, put their head next to ours, and nuzzle in close? Just as our tears are ready to come, they sigh. Or they rub against us or insert themselves under our hand for a pet. They offer a thousand different ways and gestures, all with the same message: “I’m here. With you. And, yes, I know why you’re hurting inside.”

There’s a scientifically valid explanation for why our sophisticated human central nervous system developed to allow a four-legged, 1,000-pound herbivore ungulate to plug right into the heart of our deepest emotions. There’s a reason why horses are able to connect so intimately with us, to instantly plumb the depths of our most personal feelings. And, yes, there’s a solid, potent explanation for why these gifted animals know when we need to be saved.

The Presence of Horses