Chewy Gooey Crispy Crunchy Melt-in-Your-Mouth Cookies by Alice Medrich

INTRODUCTION

Cookies are easy, enticing, and fun. They invite creativity and reward experimentation—no rocket science required. Yet, even in this era of culinary obsession, chefs ignore cookies, and home cooks cling to the recipe on the bag of chocolate chips. So I asked myself: What if cookies reflected our modern culinary sensibility—our spirit of adventure and passion for flavors and even our dietary concerns—without losing their universal friendly appeal? What if cookies were hip (but not too hip)? And why not celebrate the physical and sensual appeal of cookies by grouping them by texture? Chewy Gooey Crispy Crunchy … is my response to these, life’s larger cookie questions.

I began by revisiting my own repertoire, always asking, “Do I still like these? Do they appeal to modern tastes?” I changed leavenings, baking temperatures, and pan liners to improve textures. I sometimes cut sugar or butter (for more flavor!), or added more spice, or new spices. I tried olive oil, herbs, and pepper. I adjusted salt to offset sweetness and heighten flavors. I tuned up cookie classics like snicker doodles, sugar cookies, coconut macaroons, even brownies, with a shower of grated cinnamon stick or nutmeg, or with fragrant sugars spiked with cardamom, garam masala, chili powder, or star anise. How many times did I say, “These are good, but let’s do it again with a little more of this, or add some pepper, or what about whole wheat or oat flour”? Indeed, “What about this? What about that?” was my constant mantra.

Even plain flour gave me pause. I’ve always insisted that bleached flour makes more tender cookies. But now, after a career-long, oft-stated commitment to simple ingredients and pure flavors, I confronted my bleached-flour habit. Tinkering and tasting, I found that I could get tender, even melt-in-your-mouth cookies with unbleached flour, and that the plainest cookies not only tasted but also smelled better when I used it! I revised my recipes (as necessary) for unbleached flour.

What else is new? Classic crispy wafers called tuiles come in flavors from vanilla bean to saffron, lavender, tarragon, and thyme. Nutty Cocoa Cookie Bark flaunts Parmesan and pine nuts. Or forget the cheese and make it kitschy and kid-friendly for the holidays with crushed peppermint sticks and drizzled white chocolate!

My collection of bittersweet brownies remains priceless, including Less-Is-More Overnight Brownies. Look for Buckwheat Linzer Cookies with cacao nibs as well as Spicy Linzer Bars. You’ll also find an inspired handful of gooey caramel-filled Latin American cookies called Alfajores.

My classic chocolate chip cookies with melted butter are here, but so are shatteringly crisp, ultrathin chocolate chip cookies that redefine the genre. Look for cookies with whole grains such as Great Grahams (addictive!) and Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies—right next to superb Wheat-Free Chocolate Chip and Wheat-Free Double-Oatmeal Cookies—and more. Indeed, I adored the creative challenge of making delicious cookies without wheat and I used a variety of strategies to that end. Sometimes I used a single non-wheat flour; other times I blended flours and starches. Rather than seek or rely on a one-size-fits-all blend of flours, I wanted the best taste and texture for the particular cookie at hand.

Meanwhile, if you think you know meringues, try Banana Pecan Meringues, Peanut Butter Clouds, or meringues loaded with salted nuts and milk chocolate chunks, then think again. You’ll also find ethereal French Macarons—and everything you need to know to make them successfully.

My recipes are organized by texture. If you love crispy cookies, go directly to the “Crispy” chapter, then check out “Crunchy,” just in case. Browse the “Chunky” chapter for cookies or bars chock-full of nuggets and bumps. If what you are looking for has nothing to do with texture, go to “Smart Search” (pages 365–67) to find quick-and-easy cookies, wheat-free cookies, cookies with whole grains, or cookies for Weight Watchers, for example.

I aimed for the highest standard: if a cookie that was lower in fat, wheat-free, or whole grain was just “pretty good,” then it wasn’t good enough! Thus cookies that meet these criteria are not segregated, and omnivorous cookie lovers should not ignore them.

Most of my recipes are short and simple, but each includes the essential details to ensure great cookies. Throughout the book you will find loads of information and help if you need to brush up on beating or folding egg whites, piping meringue, handling phyllo dough, and other common cookie tasks.

A personal collection such as this is not meant to be encyclopedic. I hope you find this one whimsical yet practical, quirky but comforting, eccentric but engaging. I hope that Chewy Gooey Crispy Crunchy will pull new bakers into the kitchen for the first time and inspire seasoned hands to ever greater heights of cookie creativity.

QUICK START

Here are the five most important things to know about making the cookies in this book successfully. More details about methods and techniques can be found in “FAQs”.

1. Too much flour is the biggest problem in homemade cookies. Use an electronic scale or measure with measuring cups as follows: Spoon the flour lightly into the cup until it is heaped above the rim. Sweep the flour level with a finger or spatula without tapping or shaking the cup. Dipping the measuring cup directly into the flour container will give you too much flour, resulting in heavy, doughy cookies.

2. Use a national brand of unbleached all-purpose flour, unless another type of flour is called for.

3. Check your oven temperature with a thermometer and correct for discrepancies when you preheat the oven (or have your oven recalibrated).

4. Always preheat the oven before putting cookies in.

5. Use medium to heavy baking sheets that don’t warp. Avoid those with dark surfaces, including those that are nonstick.

FAQs

Successful baking is all in the details. The simplest things can make the difference between a perfectly tender cookie and a doughy paperweight, between a soggy cookie and one that is sublimely crisp. Each recipe spells out the important details for that cookie, but here is the background.

What makes cookies tough?

Tough cookies often result from badly measured flour, the wrong kind of flour (bread flour or whole-grain flours rather than all-purpose flour), too much mixing after the flour has been added to the moist ingredients in the batter, or too much flour used to keep the dough from sticking to the rolling pin or the countertop. Other culprits include too much kneading and rerolling of scraps and baking at too high or too low a temperature or for too long.

The fix? Use the flour called for in the recipe, measure it accurately, mix it just enough (as called for in the recipe), avoid excessive rerolling, roll out between sheets of wax paper or plastic wrap, and check your oven and timer. You may also increase tenderness with a finer granulation of sugar, either by using superfine sugar or grinding regular sugar to a finer consistency in a food processor.

MEASURING INGREDIENTS

What does mise en place mean, and what can it do for me?

Mise en place means “to put into place.” You’ve seen TV chefs whipping through their recipes in front of an audience with all of their ingredients measured out and ready to use. That’s mise en place. The TV chef’s helper probably did the mise, but doing your own assures that you have everything you need so you don’t have to run to the store or ransack the pantry while your butter melts or melted chocolate congeals. Mise en place promotes calm and focus in the kitchen. Who doesn’t need that?

How important is careful measuring?

A creative approach to measuring does not always spoil cookies. You may use a liberal hand with raisins, nuts, chocolate chips, coconut, or even vanilla. Feel free to substitute dried fruits and nuts one for another and to experiment with extracts and flavors.

But for cookies with great textures, and to avoid dry, tough, and leaden cookies, you must carefully measure the baking soda, baking powder, salt, and, most of all, flour. I cannot emphasize enough how many cookie problems can be prevented by knowing how to measure flour correctly.

Is it better to measure with a scale?

A cup of flour can weigh anywhere from 4 ounces to well over 6 ounces, depending on a number of factors, including whether the flour was compacted, loosened, or sifted; whether the measuring cup was dipped into the flour or the flour was lightly spooned into the cup; and, finally, whether the measure was leveled by tapping or shaking the cup or simply by sweeping a knife across the rim. Given so many variables, your results will be more consistent from batch to batch and closer to the results that I got in my kitchen if you weigh most ingredients—not just flour—instead of using measuring cups. Weighing is also faster and produces fewer dirty dishes than measuring with cups.

What kind of scale is best?

Electronic scales that register in decimals or fractions are inexpensive and easy to use. Weights in my recipes are given in decimals. If your scale registers fractions, see the chart on page 384 to convert decimals to fractions. In most cases, for convenience, I have rounded weights to increments of 0.125, or ⅛ ounce.

If I don’t have a scale, how should I measure flour with cups?

For 1 cup of flour, measure the flour (without sifting* it) using a 1-cup dry measure as follows: Gently loosen the flour in the sack or canister with a spoon, but avoid excessive stirring or whisking or your cup of flour will be too light. Spoon the flour lightly into the measure, without packing it, until it is heaped above the rim. Don’t shake or tap the cup. Sweep a straight-edged knife or spatula or your finger across the rim of the cup to level the measure. Your level cup should weigh about 4½ ounces.

What are dry and liquid measures, and how are they used?

Dry measures refer to measuring cups designed to measure dry ingredients; these are meant to be filled to the rim and leveled as described above. When using dry measures, use a 1-cup measure to measure 1 cup, a ½-cup measure to measure ½ cup, and so forth.

Liquid measures are designed to measure liquid ingredients. These are clear plastic or glass pitchers marked with measurements on the sides. To measure, set the measure on the counter—no one can hold a cup level in the air. Pour liquid up to the appropriate mark with your head lowered to read the measurement at eye level.

Can I use the ounces printed on my liquid measuring cup instead of a scale?

Alas, no. The ounces printed on the sides of glass measures are fluid ounces for measuring volume, not weight. One cup of anything is always 8 fluid ounces, but 8 fluid ounces of raisins does not weigh the same as 8 fluid ounces of honey or 8 fluid ounces of cornflakes. There are only a few exceptions where fluid ounces and weight ounces are the same: 1 cup of butter or water (and some but not all other thin liquids) equals 8 fluid ounces and also weighs 8 ounces on the scale. In my recipes ounces refer to weight unless otherwise noted.

CHOOSING/PREPARING INGREDIENTS

How soft is softened butter?

If the recipe calls for softened butter and you are mixing with an electric mixer, allow the butter to soften at room temperature (or in the microwave at 30 percent power for a few seconds at a time) until it is pliable but not completely squishy, 65° to 70°F. If you are mixing with a large spoon or rubber spatula, it is easier if the butter is softened to the consistency of mayonnaise but not melted, 75° to 80°F.

What’s the best way to melt chocolate?

Unsweetened, bittersweet, or semisweet chocolate should be coarsely chopped before melting. White and milk chocolate should be finely chopped.

If you are melting chocolate by itself, with nothing else added to it, the goal is to heat the chocolate gently until it is warm (not hot) and perfectly fluid. To this end, the cutting board, bowl, and all utensils should be dry, as small amounts of moisture or liquid may cause the chocolate to thicken or seize instead of melting smoothly. (Note: If you are melting chocolate with butter or cream or other ingredients for a specific recipe, dry utensils are not critical and the individual recipe will tell you how warm or hot the mixture should be.)

While most cookbooks advise using a double boiler or a microwave for melting chocolate, I find it both safe and flexible to use an open water bath—a wide skillet of hot (see note below for white or milk chocolate), not even simmering water with a heatproof (preferably stainless steel) bowl of chocolate set directly into it. It is easy to keep an eye on the water and turn it down or off if it begins to boil, easy to watch and stir the chocolate as it melts, and easy to use a bowl that is the right size for the quantity of chocolate or the recipe. Should you prefer to use the classic double boiler instead, it is perfectly OK if the upper container touches the water below. The key to not burning chocolate has more to do with paying attention to the temperature of the chocolate and the water than whether or not the bowl touches the water! With either method, stir the chocolate frequently, dip a finger in now and then to gauge temperature, and remove the bowl when the chocolate is melted, or almost melted. Easy!

Note: To melt white or milk chocolate (both of which are more heat sensitive than dark chocolate), bring the skillet of water to a simmer, then remove it from the burner and wait 60 seconds before setting the bowl of chocolate into it and stir frequently; the hot water will do the job safely without live heat under the pan.

How do I toast coconut?

Have a medium bowl ready near the stove. Spread the coconut in a wide heavy skillet over medium heat. Stir constantly until the coconut begins to color slightly. Turn the heat down (once hot, coconut burns quickly) and continue to stir until the coconut bits are mostly light golden brown flecked with some white. I often take the pan off the heat early and continue to stir, letting the residual heat of the pan finish toasting the coconut slowly and evenly. The whole process takes less than 5 minutes. Immediately scrape the coconut into the bowl.

How do I toast sesame seeds?

Spread the seeds in a dry wide skillet and stir constantly over medium heat until they just begin to color. Turn the heat down (seeds burn quickly once they get hot) and continue to stir until the seeds are fragrant and medium golden brown, with a nice toasted flavor. I usually take the pan off the heat early and continue to stir—the hot pan finishes the toasting gently and evenly. The whole process takes less than 5 minutes. Immediately scrape the seeds onto a plate to cool completely before using.

How do I toast nuts?

To toast nuts, spread them in a single layer on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in a preheated oven (350°F for almonds and hazelnuts; 325°F for pecans and walnuts) for 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the type of nut and whether they are whole, sliced, or slivered. Check the color and flavor of the nuts frequently and stir to redistribute them on the pan. When chopped toasted nuts are called for, toast them whole or in large pieces, then chop them. Almonds and hazelnuts are done when they are golden brown when you bite or cut them in half. To rub the skins from toasted hazelnuts, cool them thoroughly, then rub them together in your hands or in a tea towel or place them in a large coarse-mesh strainer and rub them against the mesh until most of the skins flake off. Pecans and walnuts are done when fragrant and lightly colored.

How do I grind nuts?

To pulverize or grind nuts in a food processor without making paste or nut butter, start with a perfectly dry processor bowl and blade at room temperature (not hot from the dishwasher) and nuts at room temperature. (Frozen or cold nuts will produce moisture that turns the nuts to paste, as will nuts still hot from the oven.) Use short pulses, stopping from time to time to scrape the sides of the processor bowl with a skewer or chopstick. If you observe these rules, there is no particular need to add flour or sugar from the recipe to the nuts to keep them dry, although that is a good precaution.

Why do some recipes that call for bittersweet or semisweet chocolate also specify the cacao percentage?

Modern bittersweet and semisweet chocolates include such a wide range of cacao percentages that it has become necessary for recipes to be more specific about the chocolate called for. Whenever chocolate is melted and blended into dough or batter, the cacao percentage of the chocolate affects not only the flavor intensity and sweetness of the finished product, but also its texture and moistness. Using chocolate with 70% cacao in a recipe that was created for a chocolate with only 60% cacao can result in dry, bitter cookies. You will have greater success with your cookies if you use chocolate within the range of cacao content called for.

Does cacao content matter when chocolate is used as chips or chunks?

Cacao percentage affects the texture and moistness of cookies only if it is melted and blended into the dough. If you are mixing unmelted chocolate chips or chunks into cookie dough, you can choose chocolate with any cacao percentage that you like or think will taste good in your cookies, keeping in mind that the higher the cacao percentage, the stronger and more bittersweet the flavor of the chocolate.

When a recipe calls for chocolate chips or chunks, can I hand-chop a bar of chocolate instead of using premade chocolate chips or chunks?

Commercial chocolate chips (and some but not all commercial chocolate chunks) hold their shape after melting because they are made with less cocoa butter than a good bar of chocolate. Because of this, cookies may themselves hold a better shape. However, if you don’t care whether the chocolate chips or chunks hold their shape when they melt or your cookies are a bit flatter, you may certainly chop your own chocolate. Many chefs (including me) do just that so they can use any kind of chocolate they like as chunks. See page 351 for more information about chocolate chips and chunks.

MIXING

How important is mixing technique?

Cookie flavor and texture are a function of the type and amount of ingredients in the recipe. But mixing time and technique have a surprisingly significant effect as well.

There are two critical stages of mixing. Most recipes begin with mixing the butter with sugar. The consistency of the butter and how long and vigorously it is beaten with the sugar affect the texture and the intensity of the flavor in subtle yet wonderful ways. I find that shortbread, chocolate chip, and oatmeal cookies are best when the butter is melted completely and simply stirred with the sugar. Butter cookies have a superior flavor and texture when the butter is just softened and beaten, by hand or with an electric mixer, but only until smooth and creamy. Sugar cookies are at their best when pliable butter is beaten with sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.

Flour is normally added at the end of the recipe. This is the second critical mixing phase for most cookie recipes. How long and vigorously the flour is mixed into the dough has an important—and not at all subtle—effect on cookies! Once flour is added to the moist ingredients, excess mixing makes tough cookies. This happens because gluten (certain proteins in wheat) begins to develop and makes the dough stronger and more elastic. Strong dough is great for breads but terrible for cookies. The goal then is to blend the flour thoroughly into the dough or batter with as little mixing as possible. The trick is to be sure that the flour is first mixed thoroughly with other dry ingredients (especially leavening and sometimes spices and salt) and that it is aerated and fluffed up rather than compacted and clumped, so that it will blend easily into the dough. Toward this end, I mix dry ingredients together with a wire whisk, which aerates at the same time as it mixes.

To add the flour without excessive mixing, I like to turn the mixer off (if I am using one) and add all the flour mixture at one time and then commence mixing at low speed. This works if your bowl is relatively tall—at least as tall as it is wide—to prevent the flour from flying out of the bowl when the mixer is turned on. Otherwise, add the dry ingredients gradually enough to avoid flying flour, but without taking any more time than necessary. Or mix in the flour with a spoon or your hands. In any case, mix only long enough to blend in the flour.

If the dough is relatively stiff, as with butter or sugar cookies, scrape the dough into a mass and knead it with your hands a few times just until smooth and with any traces of dry flour incorporated.

CHILLING AND RESTING THE DOUGH

Why chill and rest cookie dough?

Cookies are so simple to make that it seems a shame to deny the convenience, and the instant gratification, of mixing and baking on the spur of the moment whenever possible.

In the case of slice-and-bake or roll-and-cut cookies, chilling makes the slicing, rolling, and cutting possible. But even cookies spooned and dropped right onto the pan may be improved with chilling/resting. Gluten developed in mixing or rolling out dough is relaxed while the dough rests, so cookies become more tender. Moisture in the dough is absorbed by the dry ingredients and dissolves some of the sugar. This causes extra caramelization (browning), which improves flavor. Flavors become more developed and better integrated when dough has rested, and some cookies end up both more tender and crisper. Although wheat-free or gluten-free cookies that are made with non-wheat flours don’t have the same gluten or toughness problem, resting benefits these doughs as well. I’ve found that letting dough with non-wheat flours and starches rest and absorb moisture causes the starches to gelatinize and cook more thoroughly, and this eliminates the unpleasant raw starch flavor that plagues many gluten-free treats. For me this was a trial-and-error discovery that made my experiments turn out much better.

The appearance of cookies may be enhanced by chilling as well: cookies spread less on the pan and some develop an appetizing sheen on the surface. Nuts, chocolate chips, and other additions often poke through the dough and show themselves off more after chilling.

If chilled cookie dough is too stiff to scoop, let it soften at room temperature. A chilled log of dough may need to soften briefly at room temperature as well.

Can I cheat on the chilling time?

When the recipe says, “If possible, chill the dough …,” then cheat if you must. Your cookies will still be tasty and delicious. But compare cookies mixed and baked immediately with cookies baked after an overnight chill and you may change your cookie-making habits forever. If you are always in a hurry and still want the best cookies, keep portioned scoops of cookie dough on hand in the freezer or fridge to satisfy spur-of-the-moment desires or choose recipes that do not recommend a chilling period.

Can cookie dough be frozen?

Consult the list on page 366 for cookie doughs that can be frozen. As a rule most stiff doughs (as opposed to wetter batters and meringues, etc.) can be frozen—and for at least 3 months, before they deteriorate in quality. The quality of the cookies baked from frozen dough depends on how well you wrap the dough and whether your freezer actually keeps things frozen.

For slice-and-bake cookies, freeze cookie dough after shaping it into logs rolled up in parchment or wax paper. Wrap the logs again in heavy-duty foil. Then put them into an airtight freezer bag or sealed freezer container.

For rolled-and-cut cookies, form patties as directed in the recipe and wrap them in plastic wrap. Wrap again in foil and then put them into a freezer bag or sealed freezer container.

For drop cookies (oatmeal, chocolate chip, gingersnaps), freeze the whole mass in a freezer bag and then put that into another freezer bag or sealed container; or you can shape the dough into cookie-size portions by freezing them on a cookie sheet, then double-bagging them in freezer bags.

For convenience, tuck a note in the container to remind you of baking time and temperature. Thaw frozen dough in the refrigerator several hours or overnight.

ROLLING, CUTTING, SHAPING, SCOOPING

What is the best way to roll and cut cookies?

Traditionally, cookie dough is rolled out on a well-floured board with a floured rolling pin and lots of flour sprinkled everywhere to prevent it from sticking. All that excess flour tends to toughen the cookies, and the procedure is tricky for inexperienced bakers anyway.

A better, easier, and less messy technique is to roll the dough between sheets of wax paper, plastic wrap, or a cut-apart heavy resealable plastic bag.

Cookie dough softens quickly once it comes out of the refrigerator. If you have more than one patty of dough to roll out, remove them one at a time, a few minutes apart, so they won’t be too soft to work with when you get to them.

Let the dough sit at room temperature until supple enough to roll but still quite firm. It will continue to soften as you work. Roll the dough to the required thickness between the sheets of plastic wrap or wax paper or the cut-apart plastic bag. Roll from the center up to, but never over, the edge of the dough, rotating the dough as you work. Turn over the dough and attached sheets now and then to check for deep wrinkles. If necessary, peel off and smooth a wrinkled sheet over the dough before continuing to roll it. When the dough is thin enough, slide the whole assembly onto a tray and refrigerate it while you roll out the remaining pieces of dough.

To cut out cookies, remove the first piece of dough from the fridge, peel off the top sheet, and place it on the counter in front of you. Flip the dough, still attached to the other sheet, over onto the loose sheet and peel off the attached sheet. Cut shapes close together to minimize scraps, dipping the edges of your cookie cutters in flour as necessary to prevent sticking. Use the point of a paring knife to remove scraps between cookies.