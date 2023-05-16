Knit Your Socks on Straight

Dedication

To my father, Eric Walter Eliasson, who instilled a love for books and reading at an early age and encouraged me in any and all of my needlework interests.

To my husband, Jim, for being my support and putting up with me working into the wee hours of the night many times.

And to my class of intrepid beginner knitters, without whom this book would not have been.

Contents

Introduction

Sock Basics

The Secrets

Your First Socks

Jelly Beans

Green Leaves of Summer

Flip-Flops in February

Lullaby

Wrapped in Hugs

Blue Tranquility

Carpentry Squares

Maple Seed Whirlies

Moccasocks

Livin' in Blue Jeans

Fireside

Cirque du Sole

Vroom-Vroom

Sláinte

Coffee Break

Winter Delights: Gingerbread Men and Snowmen

Garden Trellis Argyle

Touch Me Not

Carnegie Hall

Resources

Glossary

Acknowledgments

Introduction

One of my earliest memories is of carefully threading a shoelace through the holes in a stiff card to outline a colorful picture. Since then, embroidery, sewing, and yarn crafts have been a source of entertainment and comfort throughout my life. Part of the fun lies in shopping to pick out new materials to play with: the crisp new fabric, the smooth hanks of embroidery thread, and the skeins of soft, squishy yarn in all the colors of the rainbow.

Eventually I learned enough to begin to share my experience and knowledge with others. Whenever I hear the wistful cry, "I wish I could do that," I'm happy to say, "Let me show you how!" The sense of satisfaction that comes from enabling another fiber lover to master a skill is second to none.

As a yarn shop owner, I encouraged lots of experimentation. Knitting and crochet are for slowing down and taking a break from the hectic pace of our busy lives — and for playing! I believe strongly that there is no one right way to do things, as long as it looks the way you want it to and the project gets finished. That should be the goal: to have a finished project, yes, but especially to have fun while you're making it.

In the process of teaching beginning knitters, the subject of socks came up, and everyone clamored to make them. They were interested and enthusiastic, but I had a dilemma. They were emphatic about not wanting to tackle double-pointed needles. Socks are almost always knitted in the round — what was I to do? I looked at patterns for easy two-needle socks that could be knitted flat, and I tried several. The results were nothing I would ever want to wear! They neither looked nor felt good. Most often the seam went down the back of the leg and heel and under the foot. One even involved a complicated seaming plan that placed a seam sideways across the top of the heel. Ouch! It really hurt. There was no choice: I had to design something that my students would be proud to wear. Well, the class was a success. We had fun, and they each went home with a pair of socks.

I continued looking for patterns for simple, flat-knitted socks for my shop and was disappointed to find that few books or patterns (aside from some reprints of vintage booklets) even mentioned two-needle socks. When they did, the terminology and supplies were outdated. I find that old instructions assume knitters possess certain skills. They do not explain how to seam the sock so it is flat and comfortable. And if the seams are flat, they are still quite visible. Patterns for two-needle socks can be found occasionally on the Internet, but they are often extremely plain, and unless you are willing to take the time for skillful seaming, they are not comfortable, and the seams are obvious and unsightly. Flat seaming is a skill that does not appeal to most of today's knitters, due to the time and patience it requires.

In short, I was left with the impression that two-needle socks are a make-do, work-around solution for second-rate socks. But this does not have to be the case! Knitting socks on straight needles is a viable design alternative. I developed new designs for socks that are easy to knit, comfortable to wear, and attractive to the eye.

Here they are! The more I knitted, the more fun I was having coming up with new ideas, which is why, you may notice, all the socks have leisure-time themes, starting out with Jelly Beans (page 24) and winding up at Carnegie Hall (page 133). All the socks are knitted flat on straight needles (or going back and forth on circulars, as if they were straight). These patterns range from very basic beginner socks to more advanced. My only design criterion was to knit them flat. This took some creative thinking, but the result is socks that are satisfying both to knit and to wear.

If you feel that you have been missing out on sock knitting because double-pointed needles seem fiddly or intimidating — or you just prefer to use straight needles — you are not alone. Using my seam technique, there is no sewing involved, and the seam is an integral, flexible part of the fabric of the sock. The seam is easy to do and fairly quick to finish. All patterns are carefully planned to integrate the seam into the overall design. The finished sock comes off the needles and onto the foot with the same joy and comfort as a traditionally knitted sock.

Sock Basics

This book was written specifically for those who like and prefer to use straight needles. All the patterns are knit on only straight needles. They are knitted from the top down, meaning that they start with the cuff and end at the toe. The leg is knitted to a length specified by the pattern and then the heel is worked. The heel is generally worked on half the stitches of the sock.

Because these patterns are knitted flat there is a seam. (Obviously!) I have located the seam most often on the side of the leg and foot, which results in a right and a left sock. Since the heel flap is usually not centered, the number of unworked instep stitches on each side of the heel flap is different. These instep stitches may be placed on waste yarn or a stitch holder while working on the heel, or simply held in reserve on the needles. After the heel is knitted and the gusset brings the stitch count back to the original number of stitches, the foot is knitted. The pattern suggests a length, but it is a good idea to fit them according to the intended wearer's foot. The sock is then finished with the toe.

Tip When I bring my knitting with me, I often use circular needles, even if I'm knitting flat. This prevents me from misplacing a needle and makes it easy to stuff my knitting into my bag without breaking or bending my needles. I like to use a 24-inch circular because the needle tips are a little longer and easier to hold.

Swatching

Every pattern contains information about the yarn and needles I used to knit them. Do not be tempted to assume that if you replicate that you'll get the same results I did. Make a swatch at least 30 stitches wide and 4 inches long, in either stockinette stitch or the stitch pattern used in the sock. Consider this a warm-up exercise before getting into the actual knitting. Wash as you would wash your socks and let it dry. Use a gauge ruler to measure across the stitches and up and down the rows. Jot these numbers down and compare them to the pattern. Try to get as close as possible to the pattern gauge. It is important to knit a swatch in your yarn, especially if you are substituting a different yarn, to check what your personal tension is with your needles. You may need to change the size of the needles you are using to get a smaller or larger stitch and row count. Otherwise your finished project may not be the right size. You can also choose to purposefully knit with different yarn and needles to obtain a different size than the pattern offers. Some experience is needed for this, but if you are comfortable with some math to ensure you get the desired size, then go for it!

Casting On

I like to cast on while holding both needles in one hand and using them as one. This gives me nice, evenly sized, bigger stitches, without trying too hard to cast on loosely. It always makes knitting that first row much easier. If you have a needle several sizes larger, you could use that for the cast on instead. My favorite cast on is the long-tail (also called Continental), because it makes a nice sturdy edge for the top of your sock and yet is fairly elastic. No one likes to wear a sock that cuts in at the ankle. Socks that are too tight at the top never get worn. Don't let that happen to yours!

Casting on

Pull out a length of yarn (about a yard for most of the sock patterns) and make a slip knot. Put this on over the two knitting needles held together and make it snug. Keep the tail end close and the working yarn away from your body, and hold the needles in your right hand with the points facing left. Hold both lengths of yarn in your left hand with the last three fingers. Put your thumb and forefinger between the yarn and spread to make a triangular, slingshot shape. Keep fairly close to the needles, about 2 inches away. Now turn your left hand up so the palm faces up to the ceiling. The yarn wrapped around the thumb will look like an X on your hand. Put the tips of the needles under the X and swing over toward your forefinger, go over the yarn, and without letting it slip, swing back to your thumb and back under the X. Now snug the stitch up to the needles. Repeat to cast on as many stitches as directed by the pattern.

Tip When picking up the stitches on the side of the heel flap, knit an extra stitch into the stitch in the row just below the heel flap, then finish the row. On the next row, work the last instep stitch together with this extra stitch to prevent a gap between gusset and leg stitches.

Heels

I have used two popular heel options that are found in most basic knitting books.

Round heel

Short-row heel

The round heel is the most commonly used and the easiest to learn. Most of the patterns in this book use this heel method, with a couple variations for the heel flap. Basically a round heel begins with what is called a heel flap knitted on half the stitches of the sock. Whatever that number is, that is how many rows you knit. Then a series of short rows turn the heel and shape it to fit around your heel. (Short rows are simply that; rows that are stopped short and the work turned. This builds height into a specific area for shaping.) Stitches are picked up along the sides of the flap, generally half the number of rows knitted. You will have many more stitches than you started with across the row, so you need the gusset decreases to bring you back to the original stitch count.

The gusset can be placed at any point on the heel flap; it still does the job of decreasing the stitches around the foot.

The short-row heel is more similar to a store-bought sock and smoother on the back of the heel. It takes a bit more patience, but is not too difficult to master. Again, the heel is knitted on half the stitches. The heel is shaped by knitting short rows of decreasing length back and forth until only about an inch of active knitting is left. At this point, short rows of increasing length are worked until all the stitches are incorporated back into the knitting, creating a cup for the heel to fit in. Knitting across the entire sock then continues.

Picking up Stitches for the Gusset Here's what it looks like to pick up the heel-flap stitches when you're making a classic round heel. In a classic stockinette-stitch sock, on one side of the heel flap you pick up knit stitches and on the other side of the flap, purl stitches. Picking up knit stitches (American) Picking up purl stitches (American) Picking up knit stitches (Continental) Picking up purl stitches (Continental)

Toes

Most sock patterns today use a wedge toe, similar to that of Touch Me Not (page 127) and Carnegie Hall (page 133), but I have found that the star toe and the round toe work best for most of these sock patterns. First, they are easy to finish — there's no Kitchener stitch! Also, both of these toes easily accommodate the seam.

The star toe divides the toe stitches into four equal sections, and each section is decreased by 1 stitch on right-side rows until about half the stitch count remains. Then decreases are worked on both right- and wrong-side rows until only 8 stitches remain. The yarn is cut long enough to use for the seam (five or six times the length of the sock), threaded through all the stitches using a yarn needle, and pulled tight to close the toe.

Wedge toe

Star toe

Round toe

My round toe is a variation on the traditional version, with the same number of rows, but the decrease rows are reorganized slightly to keep the decreases on the right side. The toe stitches are divided into equal sections, and decreased 1 stitch for each section. Then a number of stockinette rows are worked before the next decrease row. When decreased to the final stitch count as specified by the pattern, the yarn is cut long enough to use for the seam (five or six times the length of the sock), threaded through all the stitches using a yarn needle, and pulled tight to close the toe. See, no Kitchener stitch!

That being said, Kitchener stitch (page 141) is used to finish the cuff of the Livin' in Blue Jeans (page 71) socks. And it is a useful skill to learn.

The Secrets

The key to these socks lies in making a beautiful seam that blends into and becomes a part of the design of the sock. To make beautiful seams, you have to start with beautiful edges.

To keep the edge stitches properly oriented, the first stitch of each row must be slipped purlwise — simply moving the stitch from the left needle to the right needle without turning it; and with the working yarn in front for a purl stitch or in back for a knit stitch. In other words, if the last stitch of the preceding row was a knit stitch, your first stitch will look like a purl. In that case, you would keep your working yarn in front as you slip and then transfer the yarn to the back or keep it in front to continue working as the pattern requires.

Take some care with this! It's easy to forget and work the stitch instead of slipping it, or to wrap the yarn around the outside of the slipped stitch instead of having it go where it needs to go after the first stitch is slipped.

Slipping a knit stitch purlwise. Watch where you hold the yarn.

Slipping a purl stitch purlwise. Watch where you hold the yarn.

This edge shows what happens if you forget to slip the stitch or if you wrap the yarn. It's easy to do, but just as easy to forget.

What you want is an edge that looks like this one: a perfect chain.

Closing the Seam

Since these seams are so important in the design and fit of the sock, you need to make them as smooth as possible. I found that a crocheted seam does the trick. I used to close the seam with my knitting needles, picking up and binding off the stitches at the same time, creating a seam similar to that of a three-needle bind off. This, I realized, was exactly the same as a crocheted slip stitch — but harder. I switched to using a crochet hook; it is so much easier to handle the sock in one hand and the hook in the other.

You won't be surprised to hear that using the appropriate-size crochet hook is critical to a flexible, smooth seam. Choose a hook large enough to keep the seam stitches the same size as the slipped stitches along the edge. You may need to experiment. Generally, use the biggest size hook that you can get through the slipped stitch.

Having chosen a hook, fold the sock with wrong sides together, and carefully match up the slipped stitches by pinning the edges together every couple inches with seaming pins or the ubiquitous T-pins from the top down to keep the stitches aligned. This may take a couple minutes, but it's more than worth it. Think of the time you'll save by not having to rip out and try again when things go awry!

Starting at the toe where the stitches are pulled together tightly and working from right to left, insert the hook through two matching slipped stitches and pull a loop through. Moving to the next set of matching slipped stitches, pull another loop through and then through the loop on the hook.

Pin carefully.

Work it all the way up the sock to the last 2 matching stitches. Then pull the remaining yarn through the last loop. Weave the ends of the yarn into your work, and you are finished.

For the really persnickety knitter, the directions for seaming call for stitching from the back or the front of the seam, depending on whether you're knitting the right or left sock. Paying attention to this detail will give you perfectly symmetrical socks. It's also fine to work them both the same, which reminds me: I designated left and right socks for clarity in the instructions. But wear them however you like! My daughter prefers to wear the seams on the inside of her foot; I prefer them on the outside.

My way is not necessarily the right way to finish this seam. The same effect may be accomplished with a knitted bind off or even a chain stitch as worked in embroidery. Just remember to keep the finishing stitches the same size as the slipped stitches along the edges.

It is certainly possible to use a running stitch to sew the seam, but there are distinct disadvantages to this, the first being a lack of flexibility and lengthwise stretch compared with the rest of the sock. Also, the seam tends to look zigzagged, making it stand out against the rest of the knitting. As far as a typical sewn seam is concerned, a backstitch would offer a more flexible straight seam, but the overlapping stitches may be too visible. Still, as I have said, the goal here is to accomplish a finished object, so if you are happy with the results of your chosen seam, then use it.

Working the crocheted slip stitch from the front . . .

and from the back of the seam

Troubleshooting If you missed slipping a stitch somewhere along the way and knitted one instead, you will see two edge stitches that are smaller than all the others, throwing off the matching stitches. Just skip one of those stitches and continue on as usual. The goal is to end up with the last two matching stitches stitched together.

Play!

Try things out. Experiment and ask questions. If it doesn't work, rip it out. It's okay — it means you learned something. Try something else. Remember that I invented these patterns with fun and leisure in mind. Envision yourself sipping another cappuccino in your frothy lace Coffee Break socks (page 105), or running errands in Flip-Flops in February (page 34). How about listening to an opera and sipping wine in Carnegie Hall socks (page 133) or baking cookies after sledding in Gingerbread Men and Snowmen socks (page 111)? I would love to see what you come up with. I'll be watching on Ravelry.

The last two stitches