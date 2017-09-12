Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A War in Crimson Embers

The final book in the Crimson Empire trilogy, a game-changing fantasy epic featuring an unforgettable warrior.

Former warrior queen and now pariah, Cold Zosia wakes in the ashes of a burning city. Her vengeance has brought her to this – her heroic reputation in tatters, her allies scattered far and wide, and her world on the cusp of ruin.

General Ji-Hyeon has vanished into the legendary First Dark, leaving her lover Sullen alone to carry out the grim commands of a dead goddess. The barbarian Maroto is held captive by a demonic army hell-bent on the extermination of the Crimson Empire, and only his protégé Purna believes he can be saved.

Zosia must rally her comrades and old enemies one last time, for what will prove the greatest battle of her many legends…if anyone lives to tell it.

FIVE HEROES. NO HOPE. A WAR AGAINST DEVILS.

The Crimson Empire Trilogy:
A Crown for Cold Silver
A Blade of Black Steel
A War in Crimson Embers

By the same author, writing as Jesse Bullington:
The Sad Tale of the Brothers Grossbart
The Enterprise of Death
The Folly of the World
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

On Sale: December 5th 2017

Price: $79.99 / $91.99 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549169403

Edition: Unabridged

The Crimson Empire