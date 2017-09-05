Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A War in Crimson Embers
The final book in the Crimson Empire trilogy, a game-changing fantasy epic featuring an unforgettable warrior.
Former warrior queen and now pariah, Cold Zosia wakes in the ashes of a burning city. Her vengeance has brought her to this – her heroic reputation in tatters, her allies scattered far and wide, and her world on the cusp of ruin.
General Ji-Hyeon has vanished into the legendary First Dark, leaving her lover Sullen alone to carry out the grim commands of a dead goddess. The barbarian Maroto is held captive by a demonic army hell-bent on the extermination of the Crimson Empire, and only his protégé Purna believes he can be saved.
Zosia must rally her comrades and old enemies one last time, for what will prove the greatest battle of her many legends…if anyone lives to tell it.
FIVE HEROES. NO HOPE. A WAR AGAINST DEVILS.
The Crimson Empire Trilogy:
A Crown for Cold Silver
A Blade of Black Steel
A War in Crimson Embers
By the same author, writing as Jesse Bullington:
The Sad Tale of the Brothers Grossbart
The Enterprise of Death
The Folly of the World
Praise
"A fitting conclusion to an original and exciting fantasy trilogy."—Booklist on A War in Crimson Embers
"Thrilling action set pieces."—Kirkus on A War in Crimson Embers
"This is a fitting follow-up to the first Crimson Empire book; full of bloody battles and strong females ... The writing and setting are rich ... Purna is a strong character who adds an interesting dynamic to the twisted and surprising story."
—RT Book Reviews on A Blade of Black Steel
"This is my favorite kind of fantasy -- alternatively irreverent and brutal, with a cast of wonderfully scarred and nasty people. Any fans of Steven Erikson, Mark Lawrence, or Joe Abercrombie will love A Crown for Cold Silver; I've just finished it, and I'm already eager for more."—Django Wexler on A Crown for Cold Silver
"Alex Marshall builds a sprawling world that grows larger and deeper with every page. Instantly believable. Zosia and her Five Villains are as fun as they are twisted."—David Dalglish on A Crown for Cold Silver
"An epic fantasy that will surprise you. When was the last time you read one of those? Marshall deftly sets up and subverts expectations at every turn. If you think you know what's coming, think again."—Kameron Hurley on A Crown for Cold Silver
"Brimming with imagination and invention... Fabulous!"—John Gwynne on A Crown for Cold Silver
"Exceptional writing, middle-aged warrior heroine, and organically infused gender nonconformity make this fantasy epic a first-rate trailblazer... splendid storytelling, wry humor, and unresolved intrigue."—Publishers Weekly (Starred Review) on A Crown for Cold Silver
"This brawny revenge fantasy feels like a Tarantino movie: a hugely entertaining mix of adventure and comedy, punctuated by moments of darkness, with clever dialogue and explosive set-pieces... A pure joy to read."—Booklist (Starred Review) on A Crown for Cold Silver
"A Crown for Cold Silver drags epic fantasy through the mud - but it does so with wit, wonder and wisdom."
—NPR Books on A Crown for Cold Silver
"This lusty debut will have you gasping in one breath and laughing in the next ... Marshall is playing a long, glorious game."
—Washington Post on A Crown for Cold Silver
"Enough fiendish political maneuvering to make George R. R. Martin jealous."
—Shelf Awareness on A Crown for Cold Silver
"An epic tale of invasion, civil war, and divine incursion."
—Kirkus on A Crown for Cold Silver
"A rollicking, obscene, subversive, and zany epic fantasy ride."
—B&N Sci-Fi and Fantasy Blog
