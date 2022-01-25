Becoming a Changemaker
Becoming a Changemaker

An Actionable, Inclusive Guide to Leading Positive Change at Any Level

by Alex Budak

Becoming a Changemaker is a radically inclusive playbook for leading positive change. It’s a fresh, inspiring, and research-backed guide to developing the mindsets and leadership skills needed to navigate, shape, and lead change and to thrive amidst uncertainty.

A faculty member at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, Budak created and teaches the wildly popular course “Becoming a Changemaker,” which has quickly grown into one of the most highly-rated courses anywhere on campus. It’s regularly heralded by students as “transformative” and “life changing” but to date has only been accessible to students attending UC Berkeley.

Budak is driven by the belief that anyone—regardless of title, personality, race, gender, age, or class—can be a changemaker. This inclusive vision of leadership is the beating heart of the “Becoming a Changemaker” course, and is the driving force for the book as well. Tailored to the millennial/Gen Z set who are exiting school and entering the workforce, this book makes the lessons, insights, examples and excitement from class accessible to all.

