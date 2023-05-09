The TIGER Protocol

In the United States, autoimmune diseases affects an estimated 25 million people–it is the fastest growing category of disease. That’s a staggering number of individuals struggling with conditions like type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, lupus, and other issues like allergies and eczema. So many autoimmune patients feel confused, hopeless, or uninformed about their diagnosis and face poor quality of life despite conventional therapy; it can take three years and visits to four different health professionals to receive a formal, correct diagnosis of autoimmunity –even though that is the best time for early intervention in which holistic treatments can lead to major benefits.

After working with these patients in his two decades of practice, Harvard-trained Dr. Akil Palanisamy was inspired to develop The T.I.G.E.R. Protocol, an integrative treatment approach combining his work as a functional medicine practitioner with his training in Ayurvedic medicine, the traditional medicine of India. He has since used this simple protocol to successfully treat thousands of patients.



Through this 2-phase protocol, you will:

Address T oxins

oxins Heal I nfections

nfections Improve Your G ut Health

ut Health Learn to E at Right

at Right Consciously Rest and Rebalance



Managed In a two-phase elimination and reintroduction diet, the protocol works to address the root cause of your autoimmunity instead of treating just the symptoms. Find healing and freedom by following this simple food-based protocol.