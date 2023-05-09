Orders over $45 ship FREE

The TIGER Protocol
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The TIGER Protocol

An Integrative 5-Step Program to Treat and Heal Autoimmunity

by Akil Palanisamy, MD

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $18.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $18.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

Asset 1

ISBN-13

9781538726082

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases & Conditions / Immune & Autoimmune

Description

In the United States, autoimmune diseases affects an estimated 25 million people–it is the fastest growing category of disease. That’s a staggering number of individuals struggling with conditions like type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, lupus, and other issues like allergies and eczema.  So many autoimmune patients feel confused, hopeless, or uninformed about their diagnosis and face poor quality of life despite conventional therapy; it can take three years and visits to four different health professionals to receive a formal, correct diagnosis of autoimmunity –even though that is the best time for early intervention in which holistic treatments can lead to major benefits.  

After working with these patients in his two decades of practice, Harvard-trained Dr. Akil Palanisamy was inspired to develop The T.I.G.E.R. Protocol, an integrative treatment approach combining his work as a functional medicine practitioner with his training in Ayurvedic medicine, the traditional medicine of India. He has since used this simple protocol to successfully treat thousands of patients.

Through this 2-phase protocol, you will:

  • Address Toxins
  • Heal Infections
  • Improve Your Gut Health 
  • Learn to Eat Right
  • Consciously Rest and Rebalance


Managed In a two-phase elimination and reintroduction diet, the protocol works to address the root cause of your autoimmunity instead of treating just the symptoms. Find healing and freedom by following this simple food-based protocol.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less