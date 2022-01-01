Orders over $45 ship FREE
Akil Palanisamy, MD
Dr. Akil Palanisamy, MD, is an integrative medicine physician and author of The Paleovedic Diet. He blends his Western medical training with functional medicine and Ayurveda, the traditional medicine of India.Read More
"Dr. Akil," as he is known, studied biochemistry at Harvard University, received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco, and completed his residency at Stanford University. He also completed a fellowship in integrative medicine with Dr. Andrew Weil at the University of Arizona, and is certified by the Center for Mind-Body Medicine at Georgetown University. He practices integrative medicine in the San Francisco Bay area, and travels worldwide to speak.
By the Author
The TIGER Protocol
In the United States, autoimmune diseases affects an estimated 25 million people--it is the fastest growing category of disease. That’s a staggering number of individuals…