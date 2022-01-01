Akil Palanisamy, MD

Dr. Akil Palanisamy, MD, is an integrative medicine physician and author of The Paleovedic Diet. He blends his Western medical training with functional medicine and Ayurveda, the traditional medicine of India.



"Dr. Akil," as he is known, studied biochemistry at Harvard University, received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco, and completed his residency at Stanford University. He also completed a fellowship in integrative medicine with Dr. Andrew Weil at the University of Arizona, and is certified by the Center for Mind-Body Medicine at Georgetown University. He practices integrative medicine in the San Francisco Bay area, and travels worldwide to speak.