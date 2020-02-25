Praise for Quinny & Hopper:



“First-time children’s author Schanen skillfully captures Quinny’s zest and Hopper’s timidity through their interactions and alternating narratives, and Swearingen’s smudgy spot illustrations amplify the lively tone. The story’s best moments showcase the spirited friendship between Quinny and Hopper, but there’s much to appreciate throughout this exuberant debut.”

—Publishers Weekly



“The book is engrossing, and the likable duo change and grow in believable ways. Quinny and Hopper, who take turns narrating, have distinct, well-differentiated voices, and Schanen makes good use of her individuated secondary characters as well. Swearingen’s black-and-white drawings both capture the spirit of the characters and enhance the narrative. This endearing story about true friendship should appeal equally to boys and girls.”

—Kirkus Reviews

Quinny has a lot to say. Hopper gets to the point.Quinny has one speed: very, very, extra-very fast. Hopper proceeds with caution.Quinny has big ideas. Hopper has smart solutions.Quinny and Hopper couldn’t be more different. They are an unstoppable team.But when summer ends, things suddenly aren’t the same. Can Quinny and Hopper stick together in the face of stylish bullies, a killer chicken, and the brand-new Third Grade Rules-especially the one that says they aren’t allowed to be friends anymore?