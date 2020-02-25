Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Quinny & Hopper
Quinny has a lot to say. Hopper gets to the point.Read More
Quinny has one speed: very, very, extra-very fast. Hopper proceeds with caution.
Quinny has big ideas. Hopper has smart solutions.
Quinny and Hopper couldn’t be more different. They are an unstoppable team.
But when summer ends, things suddenly aren’t the same. Can Quinny and Hopper stick together in the face of stylish bullies, a killer chicken, and the brand-new Third Grade Rules-especially the one that says they aren’t allowed to be friends anymore?
Quinny has one speed: very, very, extra-very fast. Hopper proceeds with caution.
Quinny has big ideas. Hopper has smart solutions.
Quinny and Hopper couldn’t be more different. They are an unstoppable team.
But when summer ends, things suddenly aren’t the same. Can Quinny and Hopper stick together in the face of stylish bullies, a killer chicken, and the brand-new Third Grade Rules-especially the one that says they aren’t allowed to be friends anymore?
Praise for Quinny & Hopper:
“First-time children’s author Schanen skillfully captures Quinny’s zest and Hopper’s timidity through their interactions and alternating narratives, and Swearingen’s smudgy spot illustrations amplify the lively tone. The story’s best moments showcase the spirited friendship between Quinny and Hopper, but there’s much to appreciate throughout this exuberant debut.”
—Publishers Weekly
“The book is engrossing, and the likable duo change and grow in believable ways. Quinny and Hopper, who take turns narrating, have distinct, well-differentiated voices, and Schanen makes good use of her individuated secondary characters as well. Swearingen’s black-and-white drawings both capture the spirit of the characters and enhance the narrative. This endearing story about true friendship should appeal equally to boys and girls.”
—Kirkus Reviews
“First-time children’s author Schanen skillfully captures Quinny’s zest and Hopper’s timidity through their interactions and alternating narratives, and Swearingen’s smudgy spot illustrations amplify the lively tone. The story’s best moments showcase the spirited friendship between Quinny and Hopper, but there’s much to appreciate throughout this exuberant debut.”
—Publishers Weekly
“The book is engrossing, and the likable duo change and grow in believable ways. Quinny and Hopper, who take turns narrating, have distinct, well-differentiated voices, and Schanen makes good use of her individuated secondary characters as well. Swearingen’s black-and-white drawings both capture the spirit of the characters and enhance the narrative. This endearing story about true friendship should appeal equally to boys and girls.”
—Kirkus Reviews
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"First-time children's author Schanen skillfully captures Quinny's zest and Hopper's timidity through their interactions and alternating narratives, and Swearingen's smudgy spot illustrations amplify the lively tone. The story's best moments showcase the spirited friendship between Quinny and Hopper, but there's much to appreciate throughout this exuberant debut."
—Publishers Weekly
—Publishers Weekly
"The book is engrossing, and the likable duo change and grow in believable ways. Quinny and Hopper, who take turns narrating, have distinct, well-differentiated voices, and Schanen makes good use of her individuated secondary characters as well. Swearingen's black-and-white drawings both capture the spirit of the characters and enhance the narrative. This endearing story about true friendship should appeal equally to boys and girls."—Kirkus Reviews
"Quinny and Hopper narrate alternating chapters, each with a strong voice and spot-on language and emotions. Funny, honest, and fast paced, this book about friendship should have wide appeal." —Booklist
"This is a delightful, amusing chapter book with lively, relatable characters. Black-and-white drawings add to the overall mood of the story. Fans of Sara Pennypacker's Clementine and Judy Blume's Super Fudge will flock to this entertaining chapter book."—School Library Journal
Accolades
2016-2017 Beverly Cleary Children's Choice Award, selection