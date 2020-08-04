The Hero Code

PREVIOUS PRAISE FOR ADMIRAL McRAVEN, SEA STORIES, and MAKE YOUR BED:

"Fascinating...McRaven's war stories deliver remarkable insight into the life of a wartime leader." Publishers Weekly

"Engaging...Sea Stories is more than an autobiography, more than a narrative of recent military history, and more than the sum of one remarkable man's experiences. In his excellently flowing prose...McRaven not only allows readers the opportunity to vicariously experience daring adventures and the command of elite warriors heading into harm's way, he also shares practical everyday wisdom."—Booklist (Starred Review)

"Sea Stories, a well-written book that reads like a thriller, covers some of the most important historical actions taken by Navy SEALs and other special operators."—The Washington Times

"Readers interested in the essential work of military special forces will be inspired by McRaven's adventures."—Kirkus

"Should be read by every leader in America... [MAKE YOUR BED] is a book to inspire your children and grandchildren to become everything that they can. It is a book to discuss with your executive leadership team as a spur to meeting shared goals. Most of all, it is a book that will leave you with tears in your eyes."—Wall Street Journal

"Full of captivating personal anecdotes from inside the national security vault...McRaven's lessons, like his commencement speech, extend far beyond his bed-making. He devotes the 10-chapter book to lessons about moving beyond failure, standing up to bullies and giving others hope."—Washington Post

"McRaven...has taken the genesis of what he learned during SEAL training and his nearly four decades in Navy Special Operations into a thin, powerful book."—USA Today

"Exquisitely simple...superb, smart, and succinct."—Forbes