Bunk 9's Guide to Growing Up
Secrets, Tips, and Expert Advice on the Good, the Bad, and the Awkward
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 19, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
CONGRATS! YOU HAVE FOUND “THE BOOK”!
Filled with facts, tips, advice, and illustrations, BUNK 9’S GUIDE TO GROWING UP is the girl-powered puberty book you’ll actually want to read. Written in the voice of the counselors in training at the fictional Camp Silver Moon, it’s like having your best friend or older sister share everything there is to know about being comfortable in your changing body. From periods, bras, and hormones to nutrition, exercise, and sleep—to crushes, that first kiss, and ALL the feels—it’s the head-to-toe guide to not only surviving puberty but totally, 100% owning it!
GUARD THIS BOOK WITH YOUR LIFE AND USE ITS SECRETS WISELY.
- The Top Three Tips for the Best Puberty Ever
- A Field Guide to Breasts
- Acne: Self-Care and Skin Care
- The ‘No-Smell’ Basics
- Rocking Your First Period
- Why Sleep?
- Boys: They’re Changing, Too
- Crushing It
What's Inside
Praise
"Nuchi captures the uncertainty and excitement of growing up while delivering needed information in a safe, sympathetic, and nurturing manner." —Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"With an engaging premise, lively design, and comprehensive, inclusive content, this has sure-fire appeal—especially to girls who have been to summer camp or dreamed of going. A fresh approach to a subject of perennial interest." —Kirkus
"A fantastic addition to the realm of puberty books...will break down the walls put up by even the shyest of tweens...this book deserves a place on the shelf in every library and classroom where young women gather...will be devoured by tweens." —School Library Journal
