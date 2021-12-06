A History of Toilet Paper (and Other Potty Tools)
A History of Toilet Paper (and Other Potty Tools)

by Sophia Gholz

Illustrated by Xiana Teimoy

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762475551

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: August 2nd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Health & Daily Living / Personal Hygiene

PAGE COUNT: 40

In the beginning, potty time meant the great outdoors . . . 

People have been going potty since, well, since the beginning of people! Ever wonder what humans used before potties or paper? You might be surprised at the clever tools that humans came up with over the centuries. From the great outdoors to ceramic pots, bum brushes and bidets, prepare for an adventure as we explore the interesting and sometimes shocking history of human potty practices! Award-winning children’s author Sophia Gholz and illustrator Xiana Teimoy team up to put a humorous spin on the fun and fascinating facts surrounding the history of toilet paper (and other potty tools) in this delightful book. 

