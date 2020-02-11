Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Adah Nuchi
Adah Nuchi is the daughter of immigrants. She has worked at the National Book Foundation, served as a children’s book editor in New York, and currently works as a literary agent. This is her first picturebook.
Rob Polivka is a children’s illustrator and cartoonist living in Texas with his wife and three children. Find him online at http://www.robpolivka.com.
