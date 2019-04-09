Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Align Method
5 Movement Principles for a Stronger Body, a Sharper Mind, and a Pain Free Life
Founder of Align Therapy Aaron Alexander shows readers how posture and body alignment are powerful tools for building strength, achieving peak performance, reduce pain, and approaching the world with a new sense of confidence.Read More
Aaron Alexander, host of The Align Podcast, delivers the first book to make easy performance trend that is taking top athletes, fitness junkies, and longevity medicine practitioners by storm. The Align Method is a way to age-proof your body, using movement techniques inspired by yoga, martial arts, chiropractics, and more. Readers gain massive long-term health benefits, toned muscles, new ways to alleviate pain, a faster metabolism, reduced anxiety, better sexual performance, and increased energy.
Aaron Alexander, host of The Align Podcast, delivers the first book to make easy performance trend that is taking top athletes, fitness junkies, and longevity medicine practitioners by storm. The Align Method is a way to age-proof your body, using movement techniques inspired by yoga, martial arts, chiropractics, and more. Readers gain massive long-term health benefits, toned muscles, new ways to alleviate pain, a faster metabolism, reduced anxiety, better sexual performance, and increased energy.
This program centers on 5 daily optimizations that can easily be integrated into a workout, mindfulness practice, or just daily life:
*floor sitting
* hanging
* hip-hinging
* spine stacking
*nose breathing
These small adjustments can help reinforce messages of strength and well-being at a cellular and a hormonal level, guaranteeing increased physical health. Longevity medicine and exercise is a growing trend with audiences that range from fitness enthusiasts, biohackers, and the aging–everyone has a way into the topic.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use