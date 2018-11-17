Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Big Bad Monster
Have you ever met your monster of self-doubt? This girl has. When she’s had enough of his negativity, she discovers that with a little help from new friends and a lot of boisterous music, he’ll disappear for good!
This sweet picturebook with energetic art by A. N. Kang will strike a chord in readers both big and small.
"While this is a perfect selection for children struggling with self-doubt, all children will benefit from a look at how our thoughts can influence our daily life and how we interact with others."—SLC
PRAISE FOR THE VERY FLUFFY KITTY, PAPILLON
"Kang's illustrations of the fluffy kitty . . . will induce plenty of giggles."—The New York Times Book Review
PRAISE FOR PAPILLON GOES TO THE VET
"A purrfect read-aloud for young kitty fans everywhere."—School Library Journal
"[A] perfect pick for beginning readers. And Kang's irresistible watercolor-and-pencil illustrations, lush with floral patterns, delicate blush tones, and, of course, heaps of adorable cats, steal the show. Little ones will be singing and dancing along with Papillon in no time."—Booklist
