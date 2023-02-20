Three Picture Books to Inspire Mindful Kids



by Storey Digital Editors in For Kids

Mindfulness is proven to boost children’s physical, mental, and socio-emotional development—but what exactly is mindfulness? And how can you teach it?

Storey Publishing works with mindfulness experts—meditation teachers, yoga teachers, sleep therapists, and more—on our line of children’s books that encourage mindfulness in the youngest learners.

Joyful Verse to Inspire Confidence and Joy

In Love your Amazing Self, meditation teacher and hip-hop musician, Ofosu Jones-Quartey, shares joyful, kid-friendly mediations. Paired with mural-inspired artwork by Ndubisi Okoye, this picture book will grow with kids and become a resource and helpful guide to turn to when they need a little confidence.

A Mindful Way to Good Night’s Sleep

In How to Sleep Tight Through the Night, sleep expert Tzivia Gover and award-winning children’s book author Lesléa Newman teamed up on this collection of calming activities for a happy bedtime. With dreamy illustrations by Vivian Mineker, these practices will inspire a healthy, happy bedtime routine.

Kid-Friendly Yoga Practices to Inspire Calm

In Mindful Moves, Nicole Cardoza, founder of kid’s mindfulness app, Wellemental, shares creative ways to promote positive thinking with kid-friendly yoga poses and peaceful activities. Activities such as “Move Like and Owl” and “Breathe Like a Walrus” are delightfully illustrated by Marta Antelo, making yoga feel approachable, friendly, and fun!

Storey Digital Editors We are the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.