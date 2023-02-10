Chocolate Spider Clusters



by Sharon Bowers in Recipes

Trick or treat?! Serve up a web of creepy, crawly candy spiders for a sweet Halloween surprise.

These easy-to-make spidery clusters get their spooky stare from a pair of gleaming red candy eyes. If you have time before the chocolate sets up, pull a few chow mein noodle “legs” upward from each cluster to wave around. Makes about 24 spiders.

Photo © Kevin Kennefick



Ingredients:

1 (6-ounce) package semisweet chocolate chips (1 cup)

2 cups chow mein noodles

¼ cup red hots or red mini M&Ms

Directions:

Line 2 baking sheets with wax paper or parchment. Put the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, and melt the chocolate in the microwave: Heat on high for 60 seconds, and then stir well. If it’s not quite smooth, continue to heat in two or three 10-second bursts, stirring well after each burst. (Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate, stirring frequently, in a double boiler, over just-simmering water. Avoid overheating, which can cause chocolate to seize up into a stiff mass.) Stir the chow mein noodles into the melted chocolate and drop the mixture by tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheets. Press 2 red candies onto one edge of each cluster to make eyes and lift a few chow mein legs up to give a spidery impression. Refrigerate to cool and harden, about 20 minutes, and serve chilled. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Excerpted and adapted from Ghoulish Goodies © by Sharon Bowers.

Share This

9781603421461

Sharon Bowers Sharon Bowers is the author of Ghoulish Goodies, Candy Construction, and The Lazy Way to Cook Your Meals. She lives in New York City and Dublin, Ireland