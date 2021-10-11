Picture Books to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

This stunning picture book depicts a meeting between two very different individuals, and how they embrace all that makes them different, while realizing all their many similarities as well. An important reminder for young readers, and adults, everywhere that no matter how different we may seem, we all can find common ground.

A powerful imagining by two Native creators of a first encounter between two very different people that celebrates our ability to acknowledge difference and find common ground–with art by New York Times bestselling illustrator and Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade.

Based on the real journal kept by French explorer Jacques Cartier in 1534, Encounter imagines a first meeting between a French sailor and a Stadaconan fisher. As they navigate their differences, the wise animals around them note their similarities, illuminating common ground.

This extraordinary imagining by Brittany Luby, Professor of Indigenous History, is paired with stunning art by Michaela Goade, winner of 2018 American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award. Encounter is a luminous telling from two Indigenous creators that invites readers to reckon with the past, and to welcome, together, a future that is yet unchartered.