Picture Books to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

On the second Monday of October, Indigenous Peoples’ Day works to recognize the Indigenous communities that have lived in the United States for thousands of years. In honor of the day, we present a list of stunning and powerful picture books from Indigenous creators that celebrate their cultures and traditions. This is a short sampling of important and inspiring works from such creators that we hope motivates readers to continue expanding their reading lists and find new voices that tell important stories of native peoples.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 