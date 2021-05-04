Borders
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Borders

by

Illustrated by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316593052

USD: $12.99

ON SALE: January 18th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels

PAGE COUNT: 192

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover
From two celebrated Indigenous creators comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.
 
Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip from Alberta to Salt Lake City is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to identify as either American or Canadian first bars their entry into the US, and then their return into Canada. In the limbo between countries, they find power in their connection to their identity and to each other. 
 
This much-anthologized story has been adapted into a gripping graphic novel by award-winning artist Natasha Donovan. A beautifully told tale with broad appeal, Borders resonates deeply with themes of identity, justice, and belonging.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews