Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Middle Grade Witches Who Break the Mold

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

My witch obsession began when my mom gave me the full boxed set of the Bewitched TV show for my twelfth birthday, and I spent the next two years reading (and re-reading) every single witchy book in my middle school library. There’s just something indescribably special about these stories packed with strong female characters learning to harness their powers. For those of you drawn to magic as much as I am, check out these seven middle grade witches who break the mold!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 