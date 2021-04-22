Middle Grade Witches Who Break the Mold
My witch obsession began when my mom gave me the full boxed set of the Bewitched TV show for my twelfth birthday, and I spent the next two years reading (and re-reading) every single witchy book in my middle school library. There’s just something indescribably special about these stories packed with strong female characters learning to harness their powers. For those of you drawn to magic as much as I am, check out these seven middle grade witches who break the mold!
Buckle up, everyone, because this sequel to A Tale of Magic… is a nonstop, action-packed, magical adventure. When I say I was hooked from page one, I am serious. Unputdownable for sure, and a perfect read for witchy book worms of all ages.
Brystal and her friends have saved the world from the evil Snow Queen and secured worldwide acceptance for the magical community. But in this magical series, their journey is just beginning . . .
When a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy, the celebrations are cut short. As the witch begins recruiting faeries into her rival school of witchcraft, it becomes clear she has dark intentions. And soon Brystal’s friend Lucy becomes embroiled in an ominous plot against mankind.
Elsewhere, the fragile peace is on the brink of shattering. Outrage has spread throughout the kingdoms in opposition to the legalization of magic. And, a dangerous and centuries-old clan known as the Righteous Brotherhood has resurfaced, with one goal in mind: to exterminate all magical life forever . . . starting with Brystal.
If you love graphics novels, you will devour Lilla The Accidental Witch! Not only are the illustrations delightfully whimsical, your wanderlust will be satisfied by the Italian countryside setting. (Someone please send me one of those giant Italian sandwiches Lilla is pictured munching on.)
Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She’s quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of boys. She’d much rather spend time by herself drawing and daydreaming. This summer, while staying with her aunt in rural Italy, Lilla discovers a book of magic which reveals that she is a witch with special powers, the magic of ‘Strega’.
But unbeknownst to her, an ancient witch, Stregamama, threatens to ruin more than just her summer. Lilla is soon faced with a choice that could change her life forever.
If you’ve been seeking a book that will simply make you smile, look no further—Eva Evergreen to the rescue! Eva’s struggles are relatable (you know, minus the magic) and her determination is inspiring. And you will fall in love with Eva’s flamefox buddy, Ember.
Sometimes all you need is a pinch of magic…
Eva Evergreen is determined to earn the rank of Novice Witch before her thirteenth birthday. If she doesn’t, she’ll lose her magic forever. For most young witches and wizards, it’s a simple enough test:
One: Help your town, do good all around.
Two: Live there for one moon, don’t leave too soon.
Three: Fly home by broomstick, the easiest of tricks.
The only problem? Eva only has a pinch of magic. She summons heads of cabbage instead of flowers and gets a sunburn instead of calling down rain. And to add insult to injury, whenever she overuses her magic, she falls asleep.
When she lands in the tranquil coastal town of Auteri, the residents expect a powerful witch, not a semi-magical girl. So Eva comes up with a plan: set up a magical repair shop to aid Auteri and prove she’s worthy. She may have more blood than magic, but her “semi-magical fixes” repair the lives of the townspeople in ways they never could have imagined. Only, Eva’s bit of magic may not be enough when the biggest magical storm in history threatens the town she’s grown to love. Eva must conjure up all of the magic, bravery, and cleverness she can muster or Auteri and her dreams of becoming a witch will wash away with the storm.
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow is the first book in a brilliantly heart-pounding trilogy that will leave you wishing for someone to come whisk you away to a magical land as well!
Morrigan Crow is cursed. Having been born on Eventide, the unluckiest day for any child to be born, she's blamed for all local misfortunes, from hailstorms to heart attacks–and, worst of all, the curse means that Morrigan is doomed to die at midnight on her eleventh birthday.
But as Morrigan awaits her fate, a strange and remarkable man named Jupiter North appears. Chased by black-smoke hounds and shadowy hunters on horseback, he whisks her away into the safety of a secret, magical city called Nevermoor.
It's then that Morrigan discovers Jupiter has chosen her to contend for a place in the city's most prestigious organization: the Wundrous Society. In order to join, she must compete in four difficult and dangerous trials against hundreds of other children, each with an extraordinary talent that sets them apart–an extraordinary talent that Morrigan insists she does not have. To stay in the safety of Nevermoor for good, Morrigan will need to find a way to pass the tests–or she'll have to leave the city to confront her deadly fate.
Everything written by Jewell Parker Rhodes is gold, and Bayou Magic is no exception. Themes of environmentalism seamlessly woven together with magic and folklore make for a beautiful story of bravery, discovery, and growth.
It’s city-girl Maddy’s first summer in the bayou, and she just falls in love with her new surroundings – the glimmering fireflies, the glorious landscape, and something else, deep within the water, that only she can see. Could it be a mermaid? As her grandmother shares wisdom about sayings and signs, Maddy realizes she may be the only sibling to carry on her family’s magical legacy. And when a disastrous oil leak threatens the bayou, she knows she may also be the only one who can help. Does she have what it takes to be a hero? Jewell Parker Rhodes weaves a rich tale celebrating the magic within.
Love Sugar Magic: a Dash of Trouble
Anna Meriano; Mirelle Ortega (Illustrator)
Brujas who make cookies?!?!?! That is the BEST kind of witch.
When Leonora (or Leo) sneaks to her family’s beloved bakery to spy on their Dia de los Muertos preparations, she discovers that her mother, aunt, and older sisters have all been keeping a big secret from her. They’re all brujas and they use their magic to help them make delicious baked goods! Leo knows that she has the magic as well, she just has to prove she’s ready to join the bakery without any of them finding out she’s uncovered the family secret. But no worries, Leo has a plan…
Bras and Broomsticks
Sarah Mlynowski
So this is technically a YA title, however I must include it because it was my absolute favorite and I did read it in middle school! Being Jewish and having a younger sister who’s always mistaken as the older one, I felt a real connection to Rachel and Miri.
Being fourteen is hard enough, but for Rachel things are just downright unfair. Her little sister, Miri, has developed magical powers and her mother is a witch as well, but what about Rachel? Maybe, despite her age, Miri is just more mature? Whatever it is, having a witch in the family can be useful and Rachel is determined to get her perfect sister to help her magically fix her lack of popularity and dance moves. Hijinks and hilarity ensue.