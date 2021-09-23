Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Middle Grade Environmentalism

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

As a self-proclaimed tree hugger, there is nothing I love more than getting cozy with a good book that sings with love for our planet and all the creatures we share it with. Choosing books with a focus on environment is a great way for young readers to gain an understanding of and grow their own opinions on topics of natural disasters, animal rights, global climate change, and more. And as much as we love our fantasy adventures, there is something special about environmentally focused survival stories that always makes us want to get outside, take action, and discover our own bravery within.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 