Middle Grade Books About Coming Out

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

I’ve often heard it described that coming out is a “process”—that it’s not something you do just once and it’s over, but something you have to keep doing over and over. There also seems to be a period of coming in; a time of self-discovery and self-acceptance. The tween years are a rough time for everyone. (I haven’t met a single person who can truthfully claim to have sailed through their tweens unscathed.) Everyone is questioning who they are and who they want to become. And feeling like you need to hide part of that identity just adds to the pressure. Having stories depicting this process of coming in and coming out help to normalize it. And the more we normalize it, the more hope there is that one day no one will need to feel stressed about coming out—we’ll all be free to just BE!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 