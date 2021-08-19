Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Kids’ Books to Celebrate National Aviation Day

Jéla Lewter, Marketing Associate

Happy National Aviation Day! This holiday celebrates all the great accomplishments the world has made in air travel. It’s amazing to think that some brilliant brains out there decided they wanted humans to be able to soar through the air and BAM! look where we are now! But, of course, it didn’t all happen in an instant. It took brave heroes testing the limits of flight and breaking down barriers to give us the ability to fly, but also the hope that anyone can steer the plane. Black, white, Asian, man, woman, or cat (okay, maybe not cats in real life but shhh)— the picture books featured in this list are all about persevering pilots, both real and fictional, who take to the skies and get the job done no matter what obstacles get in their way! Consider these empowering story time reads for your potential pilot-to-be.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 