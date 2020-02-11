Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Molly Brooks
Molly Brooks (mollybrooks.com) wrote and illustrated the Sanity & Tallulah series, and is the illustrator of Flying Machines: How the Wright Brothers Soared by Alison Wilgus, as well as many short comics. Her work has appeared in the Guardian, the Boston Globe, the Nashville Scene, BUST Magazine, ESPN social, Sports Illustrated online, and others. Molly lives and works in Brooklyn, where she spends her spare time watching vintage buddy-cop shows and documenting her cats.
