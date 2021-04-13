Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Girl Power: Middle Grade Girl Athletes

Stefanie Hoffman, Senior Marketing Manager

Whether you’re a super soccer player, a great golfer, or a fabulous fencer, you are strong, both physically and mentally. It takes a lot of effort to dedicate yourself to a sport, and to be honest, sometimes girls have to work twice as hard as boys to prove themselves when it comes to athletics. I still remember finishing a ski race and having a boy me “You’re pretty good for a girl.” Rude! Luckily, there are some amazing role models, both fictional and real, that demonstrate what it means to be a woman in sports and illustrate how to power through.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite female athletes that rock some serious girl power!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 