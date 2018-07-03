Barbara Carroll Roberts

Barbara Carroll Roberts is a graduate of Hamline University’s Writing for Children and Young Adults MFA program. She played competitive sports in high school and always wished there had been books in her library about athletic girls. That desire – and the realization that there still aren’t many books about girls who truly love sports–inspired her to write this book. She lives outside of Washington, D.C. with her family and their many pets. This is her first novel. You can visit her at barbaracarrollroberts.com.