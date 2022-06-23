Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Dolly-isms to Inspire Kids!

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

On social media, in interviews, and, of course, in song lyrics, Dolly Parton is a queen of the inspirational quote. To celebrate Dolly! The Story of Dolly Parton and Her Big Dream, we’ve collected ten classic Dolly-isms to share with the kids (and adults) in your life when they’re in need of a little inspiration. Even when times are tough and things seem grim, in the words of Dolly, “Small actions help remind me that there are so many great, glorious pieces of good in the world.” Go spread some good today!

“Find out who you are and do it on purpose.”

“If you see someone without a smile, give ‘em yours.”

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.”

“We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”

“I’ve always been misunderstood because of how I look.

Don’t judge me by the cover ‘cause I’m a real good book!”

“You need to really believe in what you’ve got to offer, what your talent is—and if you believe, that gives you strength.”

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.”

“You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try.”

“It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.”

“I believe in family, I believe in love, and I believe that together we can change the world.”