Five Romance Novel Picks for Dog Lovers

Team Forever says: "Elizabeth Hoyt always includes dogs in her novels (she has 3 that serve as inspiration while she’s writing them) making it hard to choose just one! so I’ll go with Tess from her most recent novel. The hero, the Duke of Harlowe, rescued Tess while soldiering in a terrible war overseas. She went home with him to England and remained his constant companion—waking him from nightmares and offering support to help overcome the lasting trauma of war—and helping to bring him together with the fiery Freya de Moray." - Jodi

About the book: Freya de Moray is many things: a member of the secret order of Wise Women, the daughter of disgraced nobility, and a chaperone living under an assumed name. What she is not is forgiving. So when the Duke of Harlowe, the man who destroyed her brother and led to the downfall of her family, appears at the country house party she’s attending, she does what any Wise Woman would do: she starts planning her revenge.