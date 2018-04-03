Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Not the Duke's Darling

Includes a bonus novella

by

From the New York Times bestselling author of the Maiden Lane series comes the first book in a new series that “marries her irresistibly witty writing style with an intrigue-steeped plot,”(Booklist) perfect for fans of Tessa Dare and Eloisa James.

Freya de Moray is many things: a member of the secret order of Wise Women, the daughter of disgraced nobility, and a chaperone living under an assumed name. What she is not is forgiving. So when the Duke of Harlowe, the man who destroyed her brother and led to the downfall of her family, appears at the country house party she’s attending, she does what any Wise Woman would do: she starts planning her revenge.

Christopher Renshaw, the Duke of Harlowe, is being blackmailed. Intent on keeping his secrets safe, he agrees to attend a house party where he will put an end to this coercion once and for all. Until he recognizes Freya, masquerading among the party revelers, and realizes his troubles have just begun. Freya knows all about his sins-sins he’d much rather forget. But she’s also fiery, bold, and sensuous-a temptation he can’t resist. When it becomes clear Freya is in grave danger, he’ll risk everything to keep her safe. But first, he will have to earn Freya’s trust…by whatever means necessary.

Features the bonus novella Patience for Christmas from New York Times bestselling author Grace Burrowes!
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

On Sale: December 18th 2018

Price: $1.99 / $1.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781538763537

Meet The Author: Elizabeth Hoyt

Elizabeth Hoyt is the New York Times bestselling author of over seventeen lush historical romances including the Maiden Lane series. Publishers Weekly has called her writing “mesmerizing.” She also pens deliciously fun contemporary romances under the name Julia Harper. Elizabeth lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with three untrained dogs, a garden in constant need of weeding, and the long-suffering Mr. Hoyt.
The winters in Minnesota have been known to be long and cold and Elizabeth is always thrilled to receive reader mail. You can write to her at: P.O. Box 19495, Minneapolis, MN 55419 or email her at: Elizabeth@ElizabethHoyt.com.

