Mia Sheridan: Stories about Healing, Connection, and True Love
Bree wanted to lose herself in the small town of Pelion, Maine. To forget everything she had left behind. For six months, each breath has been a reminder that she survived — and her dad didn’t. Bree was almost safe again. But the moment she meets Archer Hale, her entire world tilts on its axis . . . and never rights itself again. Until she trespasses into his strange, silent, and isolated world, Archer communicates with no one. Yet in his whiskey-colored eyes, something intangible happens between them. There’s so much more to him than just his beauty, his presence, or the ways his hands communicate with her. On her. But the town is mired in secrets and betrayals, and Archer is the explosive center of it all.
Crystal learned long ago that love brings only pain. Feeling nothing at all is far better than being hurt again. She guards her wounded heart behind a hard exterior and carries within her a deep mistrust of men, who, in her experience, have only ever used and taken. Then Gabriel Dalton walks into her life. Despite the terrible darkness of his past, there’s an undeniable goodness in him. And even though she knows the cost, Crystal finds herself drawn to Gabriel. Crystal and Gabriel never imagined that the world, which had stolen everything from them, would bring them a deep love like this. Except fate will only take them so far, and now the choice is theirs: Harden their hearts once again or find the courage to shed their painful pasts.
The moment she met Callen Hayes, Jessica Creswell knew he was her prince. They became each other’s refuge, a safe and magical place far from their troubled lives. Until the day Callen kissed her — Jessica’s first real, dreamy kiss — and then disappeared from her life without a word. Years later, everyone knows who Callen Hayes is. Famous composer. Infamous bad boy. What no one knows is that Callen’s music is now locked deep inside, trapped behind his own inner demons. It’s only when he withdraws to France to drink his way through the darkness that Callen stumbles into the one person who makes the music return. Jessica. His Jessie. But they don’t belong in each other’s worlds anymore. There are too many mistakes. Too many secrets. Too many lies. All they have is that instinctive longing, that need—and something that looks dangerously like love.