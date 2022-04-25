Mia Sheridan: Stories about Healing, Connection, and True Love

The moment she met Callen Hayes, Jessica Creswell knew he was her prince. They became each other’s refuge, a safe and magical place far from their troubled lives. Until the day Callen kissed her — Jessica’s first real, dreamy kiss — and then disappeared from her life without a word. Years later, everyone knows who Callen Hayes is. Famous composer. Infamous bad boy. What no one knows is that Callen’s music is now locked deep inside, trapped behind his own inner demons. It’s only when he withdraws to France to drink his way through the darkness that Callen stumbles into the one person who makes the music return. Jessica. His Jessie. But they don’t belong in each other’s worlds anymore. There are too many mistakes. Too many secrets. Too many lies. All they have is that instinctive longing, that need—and something that looks dangerously like love.