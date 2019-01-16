Exploring Love with Five Road Trip Romances
Have you ever gone on a road trip? The snacks! Great playlists! And so much time to read if you aren’t the one at the wheel. (Pro-tip.) If you are looking to travel vicariously through some of our characters, we’re recommending a few titles featuring a road trip. Happy reading and wanderlusting!
Pop culture fans, get ready! Best friendship, self-exploration, and tons of cameos for you to discover in this upcoming rom-com adventure!
About the book: Bethany Lu Carlisle is devastated when the tabloids report actor Keanu Reeves is about to tie the knot. Desperate to convince Keanu to call off the wedding, Lu and her BFF Truman Erikson take a wild road trip to search for the elusive Keanu so that Lu can fulfill her dream of meeting her forever crush and confess her undying love. From NYC to LA, Lu and True get into all sorts of sticky situations. Will Lu be able to find Keanu and convince him she's the one for him? Or maybe she'll discover true love has been by her side all along…
Spies, an Italian road trip, and great chemistry!
About the book: Alec Gresham hasn't seen Lottie since he left his childhood friend without a word five years ago. So he's not surprised to find her furious when he appears on her doorstep. Especially bearing the news he brings: her uncle is dying, her blasted reputation is still intact, and Lottie must return home. As they make the journey back to her family estate, it becomes increasingly clear that the last five years hasn't erased their history, nor their explosive chemistry.
Family bonding and a new career direction await Rita as she embarks on a solo trip from California to Coney Island, New York. Until her car breaks down in New Mexico and she meets the charming Jasper Ellis...
About the book: Having already flambéed her culinary career beyond recognition, Rita Clarkson is now stranded in God-Knows-Where, New Mexico, with a busted-ass car and her three temperamental siblings, who she hasn’t seen in years. When rescue shows up—six-feet-plus of hot, charming sex on a motorcycle—Rita’s pretty certain she’s gone from the frying pan right into the fire. Jasper Ellis has a bad boy reputation in this town, and he loathes it. The moment he sees Rita, though, Jasper knows he’s about to be sorely tempted. There’s something real between them. Something raw. And Jasper has only a few days to show Rita that he isn’t just for tonight—he’s forever.