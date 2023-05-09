Storey – Sewing School Quilts Patterns

Sewing School Quilts Patterns

Many of the projects patterns are common shapes — squares, rectangles, and triangles. For these, you can either download the printable patterns below or use drawing tools to help you make the pattern.

To download your pattern: Click the link to the pattern you need.

To print your pattern: Print out all the pages at actual size (100%). Some patterns are oversize, so they have been broken into sections and marked with dotted cut lines. Cut along these dotted lines, arrange the cut pieces as indicated, then tape the pieces together to form the full pattern.

To draw your pattern: Use a ruler, T square, level, or any straight edge with measurements.

Remember to use scissors suitable for paper when cutting out these patterns!

All patterns can be found here.

The Patterns: Instructions, Sizes, and Downloads

Art Quilts

Personal Placemat

Personal Placemat Top

Size: 19″w x 13″h

Cut 1

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Personal Placemat Optional EAT Design

Size: 12.75″w x 7.75″h

Cut 1

Download the printable pattern here.

Personal Placemat Back

Size: 23″w x 17″h

Cut 1

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Cozy eCover

Size: 17″w x 13″h

Cut 1 outside fabric and 1 inside fabric on fold

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Selfie Quilt

Size: 8″w x 8″h

Cut 16

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Foundation Piecing

Tiny Treasures Pouch

Size: Custom shape

Cut 2

Download the printable pattern here.

I Spy Quilt

Size: 12″w x 12″h

Cut 9

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Patchwork

Patches the Dog

Patches the Dog Square

Size: 31/2″w x 31/2″

Cut 12

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Patches the Dog Dog Shape

Size: Custom size

Cut 1

Download the printable pattern here.

Pet Mat

Half Triangle Patch

Size: 61/2″ x 61/2″ x 91/4″

Cut 2 per block

Draw a triangle or download the printable pattern here.

Three Stripes Patch

Size: 21/2″w x 6″h

Cut 3 per block

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Four Square Patch

Size: 31/4″w x 31/4″h

Cut 4 per block

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Squared Patch

Size: x 6″w x 6″h

Cut 1 per block

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Pet Mat Chart

Download the printable chart here

Waterfall Quilt

Waterfall Quilt A

Size: 7″w x 5″h

Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Waterfall Quilt B

Size: 7″w x 7″h

Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Waterfall Quilt C

Size: 7″w x 9″h

Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Waterfall Quilt D

Size: 7″w x 11″h

Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Waterfall Quilt E

Size: 7″w x 14″h

Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue

Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.

Waterfall Quilt Charts

Download the printable charts here.

Appliqué

Family Crest

Size: Custom shape

Cut 1

Download the printable pattern here.

Fabric Story

Size: 71/2″w x 71/2″h

Cut 2 blocks for each page

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Say Anything Quilt

Say Anything Block

Size: 8″w x 8″h

Cut 20 (10 each out of 2 different fabrics)

Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.

Say Anything Speech Bubble

Size: Custom shape

Cut 10

Download the printable pattern here.

Recycled

T-Shirt Quilt

Size: 11″w x 11″h

Cut 9

Draw a square or download the

printable pattern at

http://bit.ly/SSQ_TShirtQuilt