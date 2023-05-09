Storey – Sewing School Quilts Patterns
Sewing School Quilts Patterns
Many of the projects patterns are common shapes — squares, rectangles, and triangles. For these, you can either download the printable patterns below or use drawing tools to help you make the pattern.
To download your pattern: Click the link to the pattern you need.
To print your pattern: Print out all the pages at actual size (100%). Some patterns are oversize, so they have been broken into sections and marked with dotted cut lines. Cut along these dotted lines, arrange the cut pieces as indicated, then tape the pieces together to form the full pattern.
To draw your pattern: Use a ruler, T square, level, or any straight edge with measurements.
Remember to use scissors suitable for paper when cutting out these patterns!
All patterns can be found here.
The Patterns: Instructions, Sizes, and Downloads
Art Quilts
Personal Placemat
Personal Placemat Top
Size: 19″w x 13″h
Cut 1
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Personal Placemat Optional EAT Design
Size: 12.75″w x 7.75″h
Cut 1
Download the printable pattern here.
Personal Placemat Back
Size: 23″w x 17″h
Cut 1
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Cozy eCover
Size: 17″w x 13″h
Cut 1 outside fabric and 1 inside fabric on fold
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Selfie Quilt
Size: 8″w x 8″h
Cut 16
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Foundation Piecing
Tiny Treasures Pouch
Size: Custom shape
Cut 2
Download the printable pattern here.
I Spy Quilt
Size: 12″w x 12″h
Cut 9
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Patchwork
Patches the Dog
Patches the Dog Square
Size: 31/2″w x 31/2″
Cut 12
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Patches the Dog Dog Shape
Size: Custom size
Cut 1
Download the printable pattern here.
Pet Mat
Half Triangle Patch
Size: 61/2″ x 61/2″ x 91/4″
Cut 2 per block
Draw a triangle or download the printable pattern here.
Three Stripes Patch
Size: 21/2″w x 6″h
Cut 3 per block
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Four Square Patch
Size: 31/4″w x 31/4″h
Cut 4 per block
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Squared Patch
Size: x 6″w x 6″h
Cut 1 per block
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Pet Mat Chart
Download the printable chart here
Waterfall Quilt
Waterfall Quilt A
Size: 7″w x 5″h
Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Waterfall Quilt B
Size: 7″w x 7″h
Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Waterfall Quilt C
Size: 7″w x 9″h
Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Waterfall Quilt D
Size: 7″w x 11″h
Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Waterfall Quilt E
Size: 7″w x 14″h
Cut 1 for each of the 4 shades of blue
Draw a rectangle or download the printable pattern here.
Waterfall Quilt Charts
Download the printable charts here.
Appliqué
Family Crest
Size: Custom shape
Cut 1
Download the printable pattern here.
Fabric Story
Size: 71/2″w x 71/2″h
Cut 2 blocks for each page
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Say Anything Quilt
Say Anything Block
Size: 8″w x 8″h
Cut 20 (10 each out of 2 different fabrics)
Draw a square or download the printable pattern here.
Say Anything Speech Bubble
Size: Custom shape
Cut 10
Download the printable pattern here.
Recycled
T-Shirt Quilt
Size: 11″w x 11″h
Cut 9
Draw a square or download the
printable pattern at
http://bit.ly/SSQ_TShirtQuilt