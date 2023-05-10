Storey – Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy

Updated as of July 27, 2018

By using this site, you agree to the following Privacy Policy (the “Policy”) adopted by Storey Publishing (“Storey Publishing”). Storey Publishing reviews this Policy periodically and reserves the right to modify, add, or remove portions of this Policy at any time. Please review this Policy from time to time so that you will be aware of any changes. This Policy applies to storey.com (“the Website”). If you have a question about the specific data practices, or if you otherwise want to communicate with us about the Policy, please email us at webmaster@storey.com or write to us at:

Digital Department

Storey Publishing

210 MASS MoCA Way,

North Adams, MA 01247

The Website is owned and operated by Storey Publishing and its affiliates. Please refer to our Terms of Use for details on using the Website.

What Data We Collect

Non-Personally Identifiable Information

We do not solicit or maintain personal data on any EU residents or companies.

When a visitor requests information from the Website, we automatically collect certain non-personally identifiable information about the request. This information includes the IP address of the computer making the request, the time and date of the request, the type of web browser being used, and, sometimes, the page from which the visitor is coming. The information does not contain the visitor’s name or email address.

Storey Publishing analyzes this information to learn about how visitors are using the content of the Website and to allocate resources effectively and improve content.

Personally Identifying Information

In certain situations, we may collect personally identifiable information from you. For example, we may collect our users’ first and last names, shipping address, email address, and phone number.

Except as specifically stated herein, Storey Publishing does not share or sell personally identifiable information to other companies. We may use the information you provide for our own internal purposes; for example, to alert users of offers that we believe may interest them. We may also use this information in order to complete transactions that you request, such as to send you a sweepstakes prize. Additionally, Storey Publishing may choose, on occasion, to include third-party offers in our communications with you. We maintain appropriate and reasonable safeguards to ensure the integrity, security, and privacy of the information in our possession.

When directed by a court of law or other government entity, or if we have a good faith basis to believe such action is necessary to comply with the law, we may be obligated to disclose personal information. In such an event, we will comply with the law and make commercially reasonable efforts to notify you, if legal.

You may opt out of receiving any email announcements when you register for one of our offerings. In addition, our email communications with you will provide a link allowing you to unsubscribe from future correspondence. If a particular registration form or email does not have an unsubscribe option, or if you’d like to be removed from our lists for any reason, notify Storey Publishing directly by emailing newsletter@storey.com. Please include your name, email address, and the offer for which you were registered so that we can effectively remove you from our lists.

For Parents

There are many activities offered by Storey Publishing that children can participate in and enjoy without having to share personally identifiable information.

For those activities that require personally identifiable information, such as contests and sweepstakes (in compliance with COPPA), Storey Publishing will not condition a child’s participation in an activity on that child disclosing more personally identifiable information than is reasonably necessary to administer the activity.

Under COPPA, parents have the right to review and/or request deletion of their child’s personally identifiable information from Storey Publishing’s records, and to refuse permission to the further use and collection of a child’s information by contacting us at webmaster@storey.com.

Cookies and Third Party Affiliates

The Website uses cookies to enable certain features. A cookie is a small piece of information that the Website asks your browser to store on the hard drive of your computer. Your browser later presents the information back to the applicable Website. These cookies store only non-personally identifiable information. You may be able to direct your browser to refuse cookies, but please keep in mind that this may limit your ability to use the full functionality of the Website.

Storey Publishing may share certain personally identifiable information with certain third-party service providers; for instance, to provide software to administer contests and sweepstakes.

California Rights

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 allows our California users to request certain information regarding disclosure of personal information to third parties for direct marketing purposes. Please email us at webmaster@storey.com for such requests.

Bookstore Sites

Storey Publishing provides links to online bookstores and other retailers who may collect information from customers and share that information with Storey Publishing. Storey Publishing may use this information for marketing or research purposes, but will not disclose this information to other third parties except as provided herein. As mentioned above, these third-party bookstores may distribute third-party cookies through the Website. We may receive affiliate fees for linking you to purchases on other websites. When information is collected through these third-party cookies, and when you leave a Website to make a purchase or otherwise visit one of these third parties, this Policy will not apply to the data they collect. Please review the privacy policies of the applicable websites to see how your information is collected and treated by third parties. We maintain a list of our third-party bookstore affiliates and links to their privacy policies here:

Amazon.com Privacy Policy

Barnes & Noble Privacy Policy

Indiebound Privacy Policy

We will update this list as commercially practicable.

Links to Other Sites

The Website may be linked to other sites that are not operated by Storey Publishing or any company affiliated with Storey Publishing. Storey Publishing is not responsible for the content or privacy practices of these third-party sites. Visitors to those sites should refer to their separate privacy policies and practices.

Contests and Promotions

Storey Publishing may run contests and promotions on the Website that may require the submission of personal information by participants. Storey Publishing may use the information collected during a contest in order to administer the contest and for research purposes; for example, to determine how many visitors participated in the contest. Please refer to the rules for individual contests and promotions.

Comments, Ideas, and Suggestions

Storey Publishing may obtain information from a user when a comment is posted on a Website by that user. Please note that any information that you post on the Website’s forums and blogs is available to the public, so please use caution when deciding what to post.

Terms of Use

All of the material published by Storey Publishing is protected under copyright law. Written permission from the publisher is required if you wish to reproduce this material.

Some of the material provided on our site is available for reproduction or distribution in an on-line or print environment, if the conditions detailed under each are met. If you have any questions about the Terms of Use for the following items, please send an e-mail to publicity@storey.com with “Permissions” in the subject line.

The Storey logo is a registered trademark and may not be used without prior approval from Storey Publishing. If you wish to use the trademarked logo, please direct a request to publicity@storey.com.

Book Excerpts

Storey Publishing provides excerpts of selected books for promotion on the Web with prior approval. For permission, Storey Publishing does ask that an e-mail notification that includes the URL where the excerpt is being used be sent to publicity@storey.com. Use of these excerpts may be made only for purposes of promoting the books, with no changes, editing, or additions whatsoever. The following statement, which is already included on all the excerpts posted on the site, must be included at the end of the selected excerpt taken from the Website: Copyright © year of publication by author name. All rights reserved.

Recipes

Recipes from any and all Storey Publishing titles may not be reproduced or posted without permission from their respective authors. Recipes that are posted on Storey Publishing sites may be used for promotion on the Web or in print. While these recipes may be used for promotion without prior approval, Storey Publishing does ask that an e-mail notification that includes the URL or print page where the excerpt is being used be sent to publicity@storey.com. Use of these recipes may be made only for purposes of promoting the books, with no changes, editing, or additions whatsoever. The following statement must be included at the end of the selected recipe taken from the Website: Copyright © year of publication by author name. All rights reserved.

Author Photos

Storey Publishing provides author photos for many of our authors. Permission is granted to use an author photograph for promoting the author or the author’s Storey Publishing title as long as there are no alterations made to the photograph and credit is prominently given to the photographer. If there is no credit for a photographer visible, please send an e-mail to publicity@storey.com and we will locate that information for you. If you need a high-quality photo, you may request that an author photo be sent to you by contacting the Publicity Department.

Jacket Images

Jacket images for Storey Publishing titles may be used for promoting the book without prior permission, as long as no alterations are made.