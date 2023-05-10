Storey – Make Your Own Money

“I’m Ty Allan Jackson and I used to be a kid just like you! My son inspired me to write Make Your Own Money. When he was just seven, he opened a lemonade stand and made $50. He asked me what do with all that money… and I didn’t know. I went to a bookstore to search for books that teach kids about finance and entrepreneurship, and I couldn’t find a single book. So I wrote one (and another, and another). I can’t wait to see what you dream up!”