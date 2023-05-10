Storey – Make Your Own Money
Saving money for something? Then this is the book for you! Danny Dollar, the “King of Cha-Ching,” will teach you to make money, save money, and spend money wisely—and to dream big!
Maybe you get an allowance (clean the bathroom anyone?) or have been gifted money (birthday present?) but did you know that you can actually start a business and make your own money?
“I’m Danny. Danny Dollar. Some call me the King of Cha-Ching or Dan the Man with the Plan. Either way, when it comes to knowing anything (and I mean anything) about money, I’m your guy. I’m here to teach you how to start making money today. Now. That’s right! I’ll help you start your own business and become an entrepreneur. Even as a kid!”
“I’m Ty Allan Jackson and I used to be a kid just like you! My son inspired me to write Make Your Own Money. When he was just seven, he opened a lemonade stand and made $50. He asked me what do with all that money… and I didn’t know. I went to a bookstore to search for books that teach kids about finance and entrepreneurship, and I couldn’t find a single book. So I wrote one (and another, and another). I can’t wait to see what you dream up!”
Entrepreneur Rock Stars
Mikaila opened her first lemonade stand in Austin, Texas, when she was only four years old. Today, Mikaila is a teenage entrepreneurial rock star selling her Me & the Bees Lemonade in 1,500 stores!
At age 11, Joseph Cofer was thinking ahead. He wanted to save money for a car, so he came up with a COOL idea: sell homemade ice pops at school functions. Today he sells hundreds of pops a day.
When Moziah Bridges was nine, he loved wearing bow ties. He couldn’t find any that fit his style, so he started making his own. With a strong work ethic and a never-give-up attitude, Mo has a net worth of over $1 million.
You can be an entrepreneur rockstar, too, if you believe in yourself, you work hard, stay positive, and follow your dreams. Download the Make Your Own Money business plan kit for kids and get started today!
