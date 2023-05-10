Storey – Corrections: Knit Hats!

Good Life Lab Event Kit

Three-in-One

Page 29 – Decreasing for Crown (Hat and Helmet)

Round 1: *K3, K2tog; repeat from * to end of rnd. You will have 72 sts 80 sts 88 sts. Round 2: *K2, K2tog; repeat from * to end of rnd. You will have 54 sts 60 sts 66 sts. Round 3: *K1, K2tog; repeat from * to end of rnd. You will have 36 sts 40 stst 44 sts.

Page 30 – Finishing (Hat and Helmet)

Replace existing text with the following: Cut yarn, thread the end on a yarn needle, and draw yarn through remaining stitches. Pull firmly to close hole, then pull end to wrong side, fasten off, and weave in the end. Sew closed the hole at the top of the crown.To make an I-cord, with cc C and dp needles, cast on 3 sts. Make 3″ I-cord (see I-cord instructions on page 16). Cut yarn. Thread yarn end on needle and pull through sts to tighten. Pull loose end completely through I-cord and use it and the cast-on end to attach the I-cord to the top of the hat.To attach a pompom, make a pompom following instructions on page 17. Attach securely to top of the hat.

Slip-a-Color

Page 34 – Successful Slipping

Moving a stitch from one needle to another is simple, yet you can do a few things to make the effect even better. In this pattern, you need to slip the stitch purlwise, and hold the yarn at the back of the work on both purl and knit rounds. Here’s how it’s done:

Bunnies and Carrots

Page 50 – Attaching the Flaps

Round 1: Place marker, knit ___ sts, place right (knit) side of one earflap against wrong side of hat, knit together next st of hat with first st of flap as if 1 st (see illustration on page 55). 3 sts 5 sts 5 sts.

Page 51 – Attaching the Flaps

Knit ___ sts to end of rnd. 3 sts 5 sts 5 sts.

Page 51 – Knitting the Pattern

Work Bunny Chart on page 54 , beginning and ending where indicated for your size, and making a white bobble at every charted X.

Page 51 – Decreasing for the Crown

Add new beginning line: Knit ___. 2 rnds 3 rnds 4 rnds. Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15: Knit 2 rnds 3 rnds 4 rnds. Round 2: . . . You will have 70 sts 77 sts 84 sts Round 4: . . . You will have 60 sts 66 sts 72 sts Round 6: . . . You will have 50 sts 55 sts 60 sts Round 8: . . . You will have 40 sts 44 sts 48 sts Round 10: . . . You will have 30 sts 33 sts 36 sts Round 12:. . . You will have 20 sts 22 sts 24 sts Round 14: . . . You will have 10 sts 11 sts 12 sts

Page 52 – Knitting the Carrot Tassels

Rows 1, 3, and 5: Knit. Row 6: Purl twice in each st to end of row. You will have 8 sts 8 sts 8 sts. Rows 7-9: Work in St st, starting and ending with a knit row. Row 10: *Purl twice in next st, P1; repeat from * to end of row. You will have 12 sts 12 sts 12 sts. Rows 11-13: Work in St st, starting and ending with a knit row . Row 14: *P1, purl twice in next st, P1; repeat from * to end of row. You will have 16 sts 16 sts 16 sts. Rows 15-17: Work in St st, starting and ending with a knit row. Row 18: Repeat P2tog to end of row. You will have 8 sts 8 sts 8 sts. Row 19: *Repeat K2tog to end of row. You will have 4 sts 4 sts 4 sts.

Page 53 – Knitting the Carrot Tassels

Row 20 (leaf loops; see detail photo on page 55): Join cc D. . .

Page 54 – Bunny Chart

Change to chart. Please see PDF.

Handpaint Hat

Page 62 – Yarn

1 skein mc (multi) Colinette Point Five 100% wool, 3.5oz (100 g)/55yd (50m) skeins 1 skein cc (purple) Brown Sheep Lamb’s Pride Bulky, 85% wool/15% mohair, 4oz (113g)/125yd (114m) skeins.

Needle-Felted Hat

Page 74 – Decreasing for the Crown

Round 2: *K1, ssk, knit to 2 sts before marker, k2tog, slip marker; repeat from * to end of rnd. You will have:

Felted Sherpa Hat

Page 76 – Gauge

12-16 sts = 4″ (10cm) in garter st, after felting.

Adult’s Felt Hat

Page 84 – Knitting the Brim

Round 5: *K7, M1; repeat from * to end of rnd. You will have 80 sts.

Child’s Felt Hat

Page 88 – Shaping the Brim

Using #10 1/2 circular needle, cast on 77 sts. Note: Do not join. Brim is worked back and forth in rows of stockinette st.